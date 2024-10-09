The estate home on nearly two acres in Georgica features “a secret garden” in a private setting.

A 6,000-square-foot estate home in Georgica with “a secret garden,” the listing says, close to the center of East Hampton Village, is asking $13 million.

Sheila Smith of The Corcoran Group is representing the 1.95-acre estate at 38 Darby Lane.

Located close to Georgica and Main beaches, this gated estate offers privacy and convenience. With a classic architectural design, the home offers sunlit spaces and plenty of space to entertain, both indoors and out, all framed by climbing vines.

The shingle-style house, built in 2008, begins with a charming foyer with a sitting area and wide-plank wood floors. The spacious living room features floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the room, exposed white-wash beams and a fireplace, the first of six.

Ceramic tile floors from the living room spills into the country kitchen that sits under a vaulted ceiling. It features a center island with counter seating, stainless steel appliances, such as double wall ovens, amenities you need. Sit by the breakfast area, where you will enjoy a breeze from two screen doors leading into a courtyard garden, or the warmth of a fireplace during cooler weather. There is an additional living area, considered a den, with exposed wooden beams all enjoying the benefit of natural light from skylights.

There is also a separate dining room with wide-plank wood floors and a door that opens to the patio and pool area. The wood floors continue in the family room, where there is solid wood paneling from floor-to-ceiling and another fireplace offers a cozier place for a family to convene. Custom millwork, wainscotting and window seats can be found throughout this home.

The first and second floors of this home provide a primary bedroom. There are four additional guest suites for a total of seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Down on the lower level, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also features a screening room, a large storage area and a laundry room.

Outside, the heated gunite pool and adjacent spa are nestled in a park-like, yet private setting surrounded by Rose of Sharon bushes and striking specimen trees.

The property also holds a one-bedroom cottage and a large two-story garage/barn between the main house and the long gravel driveway.

[Listing: 38 Darby Lane, East Hampton | Broker: Sheila Smith, The Corcoran Group | GMAP

