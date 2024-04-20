Timeless Georgica Estate Quicks Finds a Buyer

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An East Hampton estate, poised on one of the highest elevations in Georgica, found a buyer, just three months after debuting on the market.

Listed exclusively with Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman, the three-acre property at 253 Cove Hollow Road was asking $19.5 million and changed hands for $19.2 million on April 15.

No word on who the buyers are yet. They went into contract on the property on Jan. 30.

“When I imagine the most refined, elegant home in the Georgica area – near the beach with all the amenities anyone wants including tasteful decor, ensuite bedrooms, a heated gunite pool, mature, refined landscaping, tennis, three park-like acres, and perfect architecture – I come up with this story tale home on 253 Cove Hollow Road,” Gundersen has said of the property. “This beautiful home resonates taste and refinement, incorporating timeless, historic elements with modern convenience, beauty and privacy, which is very rare.”

A gated entry and long circular driveway lead to the main residence, built in 1906, but recently renovated. The house has maintained many of the intricate details from the original home. With approximately 6,500 square feet of living space, there are seven bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms. There is also a generously sized guest house with an additional en suite bedroom, a detached three-car garage, a heated gunite pool and a secluded spa on the 2.93-acre property.