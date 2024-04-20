Timeless Georgica Estate Quicks Finds a Buyer

An East Hampton estate, poised on one of the highest elevations in Georgica, found a buyer, just three months after debuting on the market.
Listed exclusively with Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman, the three-acre property at 253 Cove Hollow Road was asking $19.5 million and changed hands for $19.2 million on April 15.
No word on who the buyers are yet. They went into contract on the property on Jan. 30.
“When I imagine the most refined, elegant home in the Georgica area – near the beach with all the amenities anyone wants including tasteful decor, ensuite bedrooms, a heated gunite pool, mature, refined landscaping, tennis, three park-like acres, and perfect architecture – I come up with this story tale home on 253 Cove Hollow Road,” Gundersen has said of the property. “This beautiful home resonates taste and refinement, incorporating timeless, historic elements with modern convenience, beauty and privacy, which is very rare.”
A gated entry and long circular driveway lead to the main residence, built in 1906, but recently renovated. The house has maintained many of the intricate details from the original home. With approximately 6,500 square feet of living space, there are seven bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms. There is also a generously sized guest house with an additional en suite bedroom, a detached three-car garage, a heated gunite pool and a secluded spa on the 2.93-acre property.
The oversized living room also features a wood-burning fireplace and Venetian plaster, as well as walls of French doors that lead out to a patio. There is also a cozy family room with a fireplace.
A formal dining room features a fireplace and a nearby bar is perfect for entertaining. A large butler’s pantry features dual Sub-Zero wine coolers.
The kitchen has been completely redone, equipped with top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, a large center island and a coffee bar. It opens to an expansive pergola-covered patio with a built-in outdoor grill.
The primary bedroom suite on the second floor features a spacious dressing room with built-in closets, a spa-like bathroom with a steam shower, a standalone tub and dual sinks, and a large fireplace. The bedroom even has a mahogany terrace that overlooks the front and back yards.
Outside, an expansive patio leads to the gunite pool and a full-size tennis court.
The 1,194-square-foot pool house serves as a guest house with a kitchen, a bar, an additional bedroom and bathroom, a washer/dryer and a living and entertaining space featuring a fireplace. There is also an outdoor shower and a changing room.
Also, the three-car garage features a second floor with a recreation and fitness area, along with a half bath.
