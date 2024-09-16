The two-acre property at 92 Egypt Lane in East Hampton offers a large main house, a “zen-like” pool, a tennis court and a guest cottage.

A two-acre compound near the Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton Village has come to market at $24,950,000.

Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group is representing the property at 92 Egypt Lane.

Set down a long, gated driveway at the end of a flag lot is an 8,500-square-foot, Gambrel-style estate home, designed by the architect Alexander Gorlin, an award-winning architectural design firm based in Manhattan. It has been newly renovated.

The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath home begins with a double-height paneled foyer with a grand staircase. Enter the 50-foot living room and sunroom, there is a fireplace and there are sets of French doors that open to a veranda overlooking the pool.

The state-of-the-art kitchen features a large center island with counter seating, open to an informal living space with a fireplace, making for a cozy space for the family to gather. A formal dining room offers plenty of wall space to hang artwork. There is also a library on the first floor, along with a guest suite.

Up on the second floor, there is an expansive primary suite with a sitting area overlooking the grounds. Three additional guest bedrooms on this level each boast a bathroom.

The lower level is designed for recreation. There is a large open space with walk-out access stairs to the backyard. There is also a dedicated theater room.

Outside, the property holds a “zen-inspired” heated gunite pool with a tranquil pergola at the pool’s edge. The pool area is surrounded by striking gardens designed by noted local landscape architect, Edwina Von Gal, and flanked by trees over a century old.

Nearby, there is a Har-Tru tennis court with a 30-foot pillared pergola.

Situated away from the main house, there is a recently renovated, 1,700-square-foot guest cottage with four rooms and two bathrooms. It also has its own patio and gardens.

According to the listing, the location of the tennis court and the guest house is grandfathered and could never be replicated under current village regulations.

The estate is a short walk to Egypt Beach, less than a mile away, and East Hampton Village’s shops and restaurants.

