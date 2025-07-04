As we celebrate Independence Day, how do you see the concept of freedom reflected in the modern American Dream of homeownership, and how does that resonate with East End homebuyers?

Julie Pinkwater

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

EAST HAMPTON

What a thoughtful question. One of the most meaningful aspects of owning a home in the Hamptons is the deep sense of self-determination it allows—the freedom to shape your days, your space, and your dreams in a place that feels truly your own. When we meet first-time buyers, our goal is always to listen closely and understand not just what they’re looking for in a home—location, size, price—but how they imagine living here. What does their ideal life in the Hamptons look like? Is it peaceful mornings by the water, or lively summer evenings filled with family, friends, and laughter? Do they dream of walking to the beach, being close to town, hosting guests with ease, or having space for grandkids, bikes, kayaks, paddle boards—or maybe all of it? Helping our clients define and realize that vision is deeply personal work, and it’s something we treasure. It reflects the very same journey we took over 20 years ago when we bought our own home here and began building the life we love. And time and again, we’ve found that this kind of personal connection turns into something truly special — genuine relationships that often grow from clients into dear friends.

Jack Richardson

SERHANT.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Freedom is at the core of the American Dream and few things capture that spirit more powerfully than owning a home. Out here on the East End, homeownership isn’t just about real estate. It’s about independence. It’s about creating a legacy, designing a lifestyle on your own terms, and carving out space that reflects who you are. Whether it’s a beach cottage in Montauk or a modern build in Bridgehampton, East End buyers aren’t just chasing square footage; they’re pursuing autonomy. A place to host their family, unplug from the chaos, or build long-term wealth through property. That is freedom. And in today’s market, owning in the Hamptons means more than status; it means optionality. It’s the ability to wake up on your schedule, watch the tides shift from your deck, and say, “I own this.” That’s a powerful, modern interpretation of liberty. The American Dream is evolving, but the heartbeat remains the same: control, security, opportunity. Out here, we just happen to pair that dream with ocean breezes and open skies.

John Brady

SAUNDERS & ASSOCIATES

EAST HAMPTON

The dream of home ownership on the East End isn’t dead…but it has changed, and we need to be honest about that. For many year-round residents, what used to be considered an “entry-level” home now starts at $1.2 million or more, with monthly mortgage payments nearing $10,000 at today’s rates. That’s a number out of reach for a working family, even those doing well by traditional standards. Meanwhile, cash-rich investors—whether from Wall Street, tech, or crypto — can afford to buy without blinking. That’s created a two-tiered market: one for those who need financing and one for those who don’t. So, is it a dream or a nightmare? The answer depends on where you stand. For locals, it feels like the rules have changed mid-game. The old formula…work hard, save, buy a starter home…no longer guarantees a foothold. In that sense, yes, the dream feels more like a mirage. But it’s not gone. It’s just harder. It requires creativity, looking at off-market deals, considering renovation opportunities, pooling family resources, or even exploring co-ownership models.

Chris Stewart

COMPASS

EAST HAMPTON

The American Dream of homeownership is a declaration of independence — a chance to build a legacy and celebrate achievement. Here on the East End, our luxury market offers unparalleled opportunities, yet we recognize the importance of balancing growth with accessibility. A diverse range of housing ensures this dream endures, empowering new generations to invest in their futures. This Fourth of July, we honor both the pride of ownership and the collective effort to keep the dream alive.

Liz Carey

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

EAST HAMPTON

The American Dream is alive and well in the Hamptons. What is patriotic about homeownership here is an abiding love for the land and the natural resources, home design choices that are not too heavily regulated and high standards for home maintenance. Hamptons homeowners have the right to express their style in any way they like, as long as their home design adheres to local codes. Unlike overly restrictive summer destinations like Nantucket, local homeowners here have the freedom to express themselves in their own way (see the “Airport Hangar” house on East Hampton’s Wiborg Beach, or the bright pink house on Cedar Street). Additionally, homeowners work to incorporate natural beauty in their homes, whether it’s showcasing a dazzling view of a pond, maintaining an aging dock that allows waterway access, or cultivating raspberry bushes in their yard. This reverence for nature’s gifts and beauty is very American. Lastly, the standards and upkeep of most homes here reflect the industriousness and discipline of our country’s early settlers. Homeowners here — for the most part—work hard to keep up their homes, gardens and yards. It’s something you don’t see as much in the Hudson Valley or elsewhere Upstate, and it makes our area beautiful, special and very old-school American.

Mala Sander

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SAG HARBOR

The American Dream has always been about building something of your own — and here on the East End, that often means creating a legacy. For many home buyers, owning a property here isn’t just about lifestyle or luxury; it’s about establishing roots, making memories, and having something meaningful to pass down. In a world where everything moves fast and changes often, it gives a sense of permanence. Whether it’s a historic home in the village or a bayfront estate, the power to own something that lasts is what truly resonates. Plus, owning your home allows you to ‘define the rules.’ It’s the luxury of waking up in a space that reflects your taste and your lifestyle. You are free to choose the finishes and the fixtures — down to the art on the walls and the wine in the cellar. Homeownership grants the ultimate freedom: to live on your own terms!

This article appears in the July Fourth 2025 issue of Behind The Hedges in Dan’s Papers. Click here to read the full digital edition.