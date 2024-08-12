Enchanting Westhampton Retreat Offered for Under $2M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Nestled off a secluded driveway, this Westhampton home presents a tranquil fusion of natural beauty, artistic flair and luxurious comfort. This captivating property at 74 Jagger Lane is set amidst colorful perennial gardens and lush green foliage and boasts a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces.

“The series of outdoor rooms flow from one to the other and every doorway flows into some other beautiful venue … you see something surprising every time you turn the corner,” says Kristen Smyth, who is co-listing the 0.57-acre property along with fellow Corcoran Group agent Dawn Murphy.

The asking price is $1.825 million.

The 855-square-foot main residence, a charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage, features a cathedral ceiling in the living room, anchored by a rustic Norwegian wood stove. The open kitchen showcases a stunning patinated copper dining counter, perfect for sharing a meal, along with a Viking range and custom cabinetry adorned with antique brass hardware.

“The kitchen’s copper-clad counter, which can seat 8 people for dinner … gives that real French kitchen feel and of course adds a lot of warmth,” Smyth says.

All three bedrooms offer garden views and custom closets, while both the primary ensuite and shared bathroom have mosaic limestone tile floors with radiant heating.

The stand-alone garage, converted into an artist’s studio in 2013, offers an additional 485 square feet of beautifully curated space. Its two distinct areas include a warmly colored entertaining area and a bright kitchenette with a half bath.

Beyond the main house and artist’s studio lies a serene oasis, replete with lovingly designed outdoor spaces. A picturesque courtyard, lined with river stones and centered around a tranquil Koi pond, sets the tone for relaxation. A hand-laid brick floor, nestled beneath a grape and trumpet-vine pergola, beckons guests to linger while dining al fresco and a Japanese meditation pergola enhances the overall restful feeling of the property.

“The whole place has a very Zen feeling,” adds Smyth.

The heated pool, surrounded by custom cedar coping and decking, offers a refreshing respite from the summer sun and a treehouse roof deck on top of a Le Corbusier-inspired shed provides a bird’s-eye view of the property. Smyth talked about the specialness of the property.

“It has this charm and this sort of magic of the old Hamptons, what the Hamptons should be,” Smyth says.

Perfect for a peaceful escape or an entertainer’s paradise, this enchanting estate is just moments from Westhampton Beach’s vibrant main street and beaches, offering the perfect blend of seclusion and convenience.

[Listing: 74 Jagger Lane, Westhampton | Broker: Kristen Smyth and Dawn Murphy, The Corcoran Group | GMAP