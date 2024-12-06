Sylvester Stallone is the reported buyer of 9 Hither Lane in East Hampton, a James Michael Howard-design which was asking just under $25 million.

Sylvester Stallone is officially the new owner of a Hamptons home. The Tulsa King actor closed Tuesday on the East Hampton Village house, paying full ask — $24,950,000 — in a reported all-cash deal.

Back in September, Behind The Hedges reported that the brand new estate at 9 Hither Lane had gone into contract. A New York Post article said Stallone was making the purchase for his three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The Rocky star lives in a $35 million lakefront mansion in Palm Beach with his wife, the former Jennifer Flavin.

The 11,6640-square-foot house, less than a mile from the ocean and a quick drive to the village, was designed by the celebrated James Michael Howard and it was offered mostly furnished with many custom pieces by the designer, who hand curated the selection of art, antiques, and custom rugs throughout, which can take a year in advance.

Douglas Elliman agents Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan and Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group have the co-exclusive. Douglas Elliman declined to comment on the report that Stallone is the buyer. James Petrie of Compass brought the buyer to the deal.

The buyers “instantly fell in love with it,” Gundersen said when it went into contract, though word is Stallone hadn’t actually seen it himself until after the deal was signed.

“James Michael Howard absolutely put his heart and soul into this home. It’s his best work, in my opinion, and the culmination of his brilliant decorating career. I greatly admire how he carefully curates and selects artists, especially decorative painters from around the globe, to enhance the intricate details of his architectural projects,” she continued. “By integrating their unique styles and talents, he ensures each home is truly one-of-a-kind, with bespoke elements that elevate the overall design and craftsmanship. The pre-existing, non-conforming property also offered a rare opportunity for this beautiful build that would be impossible to replicate. It’s nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The eight-bedroom home was just completed in June and was immediately rented for the summer season through October for $1.4 million, according to Douglas Elliman.

The home sold with only three or four showings, Gundersen had said.

“This is the seventh house I have represented for Jim Howard since he started doing projects in the Hamptons,” DePersia told Hedges in September. “Hither Lane could be his most spectacular to date so little wonder why it found a buyer, much less a celebrity, so quickly.”

The 1.12-acre gated property is considered “pre-existing, non-conforming,” under current zoning codes, which “offered a rare opportunity for this beautiful build that would be impossible to replicate. It’s nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Gundersen adds.

McAlpine Tankersley Architecture, P.C. designed the home with a classical look. A double-height foyer shows off a striking staircase, and leads into the great room with custom-made wallpaper, a fireplace with andirons by Diego Giacometti from Switzerland and a mantel made by Jam from London, and custom star knobs and solid brass star pulls and chain lifts on windows.

The chef’s kitchen, complete with marble countertops, a large center island with oversized Mick de Giulio sink, and a windowed 12-seat banquet, features top-of-the-line appliances including two 36-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezers, a Lacanche range, a 30-inch Wolf speed oven and a 30-inch Wolf electric oven. The formal dining room is decorated with Emile Jacques Ruhlmann chairs, a Tobacco leaf cabinet with palm wood handles and green lacquer cabinetry.

The paneled and coffered family room boasts a wood-burning fireplace with brass zig-zag andirons by John Lyle and inlaid fire brick, Selenite custom chandelier lights and a vintage 1940s enfilade below the 75-inch television.

There is a radiant-heated mudroom with a powder room.

The primary suite is situated on the main floor and features a domed ceiling, a fireplace, curtains with embroidered design by custom Coco Chanel dress and a covered patio. The luxurious bathroom includes a steam shower, a tub, cabinets in pho ivory, custom vanities in stainless and antique brass and Tesserae flooring.

An expansive lower level provides recreational space with a Domino marble gas fireplace mantel, and, currently features a custom made, one-of-a-kind pool table that Howard designed, Domino marble fireplace mantel. The lower level also holds a movie theater, a bar, a bathroom with a steam shower and additional guest bedrooms, one being a bunk room four rope beds, custom by Howard. There is also a laundry room with dual washers/dryers.

A covered outdoor living room with beige madras stone patios overlooks the 48-by-18-foot heated gunite pool with a sun deck and a separate, circular spa. A pool cabana features a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by bluestone patios.

Michael Derrig designed the landscaping, which was installed by Verderbers Landscape Nursery.

