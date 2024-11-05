Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly built home in Amagansett’s Bell Estate sold earlier this fall for $11 million — a large sum for non-waterfront property and the second most expensive sale in what is considered Amagansett North this year.

The 10,000-square-foot house at 39 Timber Trail, which sits on a two-acre parcel amidst the 200-acre preserved Bell Estate, went on the market seven months before it went into contract with a last ask of $11,695,000. Paul Brennan and Marth Gundersen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate represented the sellers and the buyer, listed only as Willow Forest LLC in Suffolk County deed transfers, available last week. They also repped the sellers of 91 Abrahams Landing Road, a 12,000-square-foot home on 1.3 acres that traded for $11.8 million in June.

Speaking on the latest sale, “The builder/developer Larry Kane is a generational builder with a reputation for quality and value and who incorporated all the amenities anyone could want in a legacy home including an expansive wellness center and entertainment area with sauna and steam room, a heated gunite lap pool and outdoor kitchen, and a second pool on a different level for lounging and entertaining,” Brennan and Gundersen say.

Natural light shines through this home thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and doors in nearly every room. An oversized tinted glass pivot hinge door leads into the foyer, where reveals an architectural staircase and open floorplan.

There are actually two kitchens, according to the agents, one is a chef’s kitchen and one is for gatherings and entertaining. The first features Henrybuilt cabinetry, a center island and top-of-the-line modern appliances. “The main kitchen living space seamlessly transitions into a living room with a fireplace sitting area and dual sliding glass doors that open to one of the Turkish marble patios,” the description reads. “A vaulted ceiling formal dining room accommodates 12 or more guests, and there is a second entrance leading to a mudroom.”

The primary bedroom suite can be found in the southern wing of the first floor and boasts a luxurious bathroom with two full-size glass showers, a freestanding soaking tub, dual marble floating vanities, and a water closet with a Neorest toilet. There is also a large walk-in closet.

Four more en suite bedrooms, two with private balconies, can be found on the second floor.

“A second staircase leads to the guest living space, creating the perfect space for guests or serving as a proper in-law suite, complete with its own separate entrances, living room, mini refrigerator and laundry,” the listing explains.

Down on the lower level, there is a large recreation room/media room, a spa room with steam shower and sauna, a gym, a wine cellar, a full laundry room with dual washers and dryers, plus two more en suite bedrooms. Just outside the doors is an outdoor lounge area, featuring a built-in BBQ, a shallow lounge pool, a lap pool, and a large spa.

“In addition, there is a two-car garage and a private ‘apartment’ for guests or anyone else who would be lucky enough to stay there,” the real estate agents say.

“It is less than a five-minute drive to the ocean and several gorgeous Bay beaches and extremely private and quiet,” they continued.