Thierry Despont’s Southampton Estate Finds a Buyer

Thierry Despont’s estate, home of the former Southampton Riding & Hunt Club, was listed for sale for nearly $20 million.

The Southampton home of the late architect and designer Thierry Despont, who worked on many noted Hamptons estates, has found a buyer just in time for summer.

The 34-acre estate at 320 Majors Path was listed in October of 2023 for $19,950,000, following Despont’s death last summer at the age of 75. It was last asking $18.4 million. Douglas Elliman agents Paul Brennan, Michaela Keszler and Martha Gundersen hold the exclusive listing.

The listing website shows it is under contract, though the agreed-upon price was not disclosed. The New York Post cited a source who put the deal at around $18 million.

“This estate represents the stunning culmination of Thierry’s career and personal life – and it’s one of the most incredible houses that has graced the Hamptons real estate scene in many years,” Brennan told Hedges back when it was listed.

Sited on the original Southampton Riding & Hunt Club property, the 5,536-square-foot primary home was a converted barn with six bedrooms and “impeccable living spaces with a timeless chic aesthetic,” according to the listing, with every room overlooking the courtyard.

Despont dubbed the property “The Rosewood Farm Estate,” and it also includes a separate guesthouse and pool house, all overlooking another 50 acres of agricultural reserve.

A tree-lined path leads to the infinity-edge pool. A spacious pool house, converted from a stable, offers a lounge area, a workout room, a sauna and a steam shower.

Just south of the pool house, through a picturesque meadow, is a walking path leading to a gazebo and mature specimen trees flown in from Africa.

Despont designed homes for some of the most famous people in the world, including Bill Gates, Calvin Klein, Jayne Wrightsman, Annette and Oscar de la Renta, Conrad Black, and Peggy and Millard “Mickey” Drexler. He oversaw an extensive renovation of Bernie Madoff’s former house in Montauk once the federal government sold it in 2009 (The house was recently sold again).

Despont, named to Architectural Digest‘s AD100 2023 Hall of Fame, is known for working on some of the most famous structures in New York City, such as the interiors at 220 Central Park South, the conversion of the Woolworth Building and the restoration of the Statue of Liberty.

For his own Hamptons retreat, he created a compound out of three contiguous parcels that records show he paid $8.55 million for between 2011 and 2013.

Despont had listed the property in 2022 for $23.5 million.

