Renovated East Hampton Home With Tennis Asks $4.5M

A house in East Hampton on a nearly four-acre parcel with a tennis court has just undergone a price adjustment. The approximately 4,800-square-foot house at 401 Route 114 is now listed at $4,495,000.

Timothy C. Burch and David Tenenbaum of Brown Harris Stevens represent the listing.

Sited at the end of the a long driveway on a deep flag lot surrounded by wooded conservation land, this home enjoys extreme privacy. It is located approximately a quarter-mile off the thoroughfare between East Hampton and Sag Harbor villages and behind automated gates.

Built in 1998, the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath traditional house has been “beautifully renovated,” the agents say in the listing description.

Surrounded by a welcoming wraparound porch, the home begins with a foyer that leads into a well-sized living room with a fireplace, a dining area, also with a fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen.

The open-concept space enjoys nine-foot ceilings, plus detailed plantation shutters, millwork and wainscoting can be found throughout the home. A powder room is located just off the foyer.

In the kitchen, there is a large center island, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry and a stunning vent hood, as well as a well-lit breakfast nook. There is also a nearly 14-by-15-foot, screened-in sunroom with 10-foot ceilings overlooking the backyard.

French doors from the living room open to a large deck overlooking the pool, a gazebo-covered spa, a tennis court and expertly landscaped grounds beyond.

The main floor is also home to a primary suite boasting a fireplace, a window seat, large custom walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom with two vanities, two toilets, a walk-in shower and a bathtub.

Up on the second floor, there are four en suite guest rooms, three with walk-in closets. One of the bedrooms enjoys three windows overlooking the frontward.

Back on the first floor, a laundry room can be found off of the kitchen, as well as a door to the three-car garage.

There is also a second staircase here that leads to a separate guest suite above the garage that offers a sitting room, another bedroom, a full bathroom and a flex space that could be used as a home office.

There is also a full basement with high ceilings that can be finished to expand the living space.

With easy access from East Hampton and Sag Harbor, plus surrounded by landscaping and acres of woods, this makes for a special retreat.

