Renovated Sag Harbor House Comparable to New Construction

A house in Sag Harbor, just minutes from the village and Long Beach, has just undergone a major renovation and is completely turnkey, awaiting a new owner.

The 3,376-square-foot home is available for $3,295,000. Timothy O’Connor and Jeffrey C. Carter of Brown Harris Stevens are representing the sellers.

They say it is comparable to new construction and we have to agree. Offering six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, the interiors of the three-level home are high-end and the exterior has been given a modern look with board and batten.

Situated on 0.34 of an acre and originally built in 1977, the house captures the natural light, evident from the moment one enters through the great room through the front porch. The oversized space features an arched ceiling and walls of windows “creating a sense of understated grandeur,” while French doors lead outside to the landscaped backyard and heated gunite pool.

“Wide plank white oak hardwood floors complement the elegant wooden cabinets in the eat-in kitchen, which offers a large center island, state-of-the-art appliances, and an adjacent dining area,” the listing description says.

The kitchen is open to the large living room area, where there is a fireplace with a Calcutta gold ultra quartz hearth. Sitting area by windows is perfect for a breakfast nook.

Also on the first floor, are two en suite bedrooms, including the first of two primary suites. These first-floor bedrooms offer access to the deck and pool area through sliding glass doors. As for the primary suite, it provides a luxurious bathroom and a generously-sized walk-in closet. There is a powder room in the hallway.

Up on the second floor, the second primary suite is a lavish retreat and also comes with a spacious walk-in closet.

Another guest en suite allows for comfort and privacy.

Lastly, a versatile room can be transformed into a home office, library or even a cozy reading nook, as the listing suggests.

Down on the finished lower level, there is a den/media room with a wet bar, two more guest rooms and a full bathroom. The attached one-car garage, which boasts ann electronic vehicle charging station, can also be accessed here.

Out in the backyard, the 9-by-40-foot saltwater pool is surrounded by a bluestone patio and mature landscaping allowing for privacy. There is also an outdoor fire pit and an outdoor shower.

The house at 8 Valley Road is truly close to everything. Located off of Noyac Road, south of Long Beach, also known as Foster Memorial Beach, it’s a short drive to the village’s restaurants, shops and entertainment. Marinas, golf courses and parks are also a short drive away.

Paynes Creek can be found across the street, offering a serene natural escape.

“Whether you’re looking to indulge in village charm or explore the great outdoors, this location has it all,” the agents say.

