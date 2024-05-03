Waterfront Remsenburg Property Allows Three Boats to Dock

This waterfront residence is easily any boater’s dream given that the private dock can accommodate not just one boat, not even just two vessels, but up to three.
The six-bedroom house at 58 Cedar Lane in Remsenburg on 1.2 acres of property along Seatuck Cove, with access to Moriches Bay, is on the market for $5.9 million. Lauren A. Battisa of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.
With 5,000 square feet, the modern traditional, shingle-style home enjoys water views throughout. The house is set at the end of the long driveway with 195 feet of frontage along a bulkhead with a deep water dock and a boat basin.
The home, originally built in 1966, underwent a renovation and expansion in 2011. The foyer opens to an expansive living room with exposed beamed ceilings, shiplap paneled walls, a wet bar and a fireplace.
The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Sub-Zero and Viking appliances, a large center island with seating, a wine fridge and a breakfast area with a fireplace. A formal dining room can be found adjacent to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining.
The primary suite offers a light-filled bedroom with French doors that open onto the patio that leads to the pool and hot tub. The primary spa-like bathroom features double vanities, a separate shower, a private water closet and a Jacuzzi tub. There is also a separate dressing room.
An office/sitting room has a view of the well-manicured gardens.
The first floor also provides a pantry/mud room, a laundry room, a powder room and an attached oversized, heated two-car garage.
Up on the second floor, there are two separate guest wings, each with two bedrooms and a shared bath. The sixth bedroom is located inbetween the two wings and is being as a home gym.
The heated, saltwater, gunite, free-form pool and hot tub are surrounded by lush gardens. There is also a fire pit, an outdoor shower and a cabana.
An open house will be held on Saturday, May 4 from noon to 2 p.m.
Check out more photos below.
