Alec and Hilaria Baldiwn, inset, give viewers an inside look at their life at their Hamptons summer home in “The Baldwins.”

Alec Baldwin’s Hamptons estate is featured extensively on his family’s new reality, The Baldwins, leaving many curious about his longtime home.

Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their seven children — along with eight pets and two nannies — can be seen on the TLC show, which debuted last month, spending the summer enjoying their Amagansett house (The family refers to it as being in East Hampton and while it is part of East Hampton Town, it is technically in the hamlet of Amagansett).

“Alec is from Long Island and he has had this house in the Hamptons about 40 years,” says Hilaria in the first episode, though that’s not quite the case.

The actor purchased the Stony Hill estate in 1996 for $1.75 million. The now 10,000-square-foot modern farmhouse the Baldwin family call their summer home had been on the market, but is no longer listed for sale.

Facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, the Baldwins put the palatial property up for sale at $29 million in September of 2022.

In January 2023, he lowered the price to $24.9 million and kept shaving money off the price, down to $18.995 million, before pulling it from the market in July of 2024, amidst filming the reality show.

Alec even starred in a video promoting the listing. “I fell in love with this place the moment I came here,” Baldwin says in the video. “You just can’t get this out here anymore. you can’t buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett, ” he says, adding. “I’m always happiest when I come here, especially this time of year. I love it in the wintertime, it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful.”

Historic Background

While the Baldwins were careful with which photos of the home’s interior were released for the advertisement of their listing, the home is shown throughout the reality show.

What is not mentioned is the home’s historical beginnings — it was one of two saltbox designs built by Nathaniel Baker on Amagansett’s Main Street in the early 18th century. It was later converted to a two-story house in the 1790s and moved — reportedly by a team of oxen — to Town Lane in the early 1900s. The architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, who also designed the infamous Grey Gardens home in East Hampton Village as well as the home Calvin Klein sold in the village, remodeled the historic home in 1913.

Baldwin purchased the property nearly 30 years ago, sharing it with his then-wife, the actress Kim Basinger. They added on living space and put in a pool. After their divorce, Baldwin kept the home and later, after starting a family with Hilaria Baldwin, the couple continued to expand the residence.

Situated on 10 acres in what is considered Amagansett’s estate section, the house overlooks preserved land and horse property and is set back far off Town Lane.

“This is a unique opportunity to own a 10-acre Amagansett estate with the opportunity to build another home creating an uncompromising multi-home compound which is unheard of anywhere in the Town of East Hampton today,” Scott Bradley told Behind The Hedges when the home was on the market.

Renovations

Renovated several times over the last three decades, the “stunning home is a marriage of nature and luxury,” the most recent listing said. “Every detail of this impeccable two-story cedar shingle retreat has been curated to maximize indoor/outdoor space and utilize natural light throughout the year.”

The cedar-shingled home offers a spacious eat-in kitchen, a dining room, a movie theater, a wine tasting room and a private wood-paneled library. There are a total of four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

In 2015, he demolished a non-historical portion of the first and second floors, adding back that and more, according to 27East at the time. Soon after, the couple gave a tour of their home to ELLE Decor.

A 625-square-foot outdoor pavilion features a fieldstone fireplace and a western-facing 20-by-50-foot gunite pool and spa. There is also a fenced vegetable garden.

The home itself offers plenty of outdoor space too, including 1,276 square feet of covered porches, as well as two upper-level balconies that face reserve land to the south.

Aerial photos of the property show ground-mounted solar panels.

The listing had said the house can be expanded even more. There are approved plans for an additional 1,200 square feet of space that would include a second-story study, another en suite bedroom and a covered balcony. The couple has six children, with a seventh expected any day.

The property also offers the opportunity to build private stables.

Alec Baldwin’s Real Estate Moves

In recent years, the Baldwins bought a 55-acre farm in Arlington, Vermont — the state where the Baldwins went to in the weeks after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in New Mexico last year. A wrongful death suit is pending.

The 2,500-square-foot Vermont house was built in the 1780s.

According to The New York Post, the Baldwins also recently sold a lake house in Cleveland, New York.

The Post has also reported they are also quietly trying to sell their New York City penthouse in Greenwich Village, valued at $16 million.

The 30 Rock actor bemoans in the show that the family’s five-bedroom apartment that he and his wife moved into in 2011 before they had children is not quite big enough for their family of nine.

