Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The actor Alec Baldwin finally seems ready to part with the Hamptons home he has owned for more than 25 years, putting it on the market for $29 million.

The 10-acre Stony Hill estate, in what is considered Amagansett’s estate section, overlooks preserved land and horse property and features a 10,000-square-foot modern farmhouse with historical beginnings — it was one of two saltbox designs built by Nathaniel Baker on Amagansett’s Main Street in the early 18th century.

It was later converted to a two-story house in the 1790s and moved — reportedly by a team of oxen — to Town Lane in the early 1900s. The architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, who also designed the infamous Grey Gardens home in East Hampton as well as the home Calvin Klein recently sold in East Hampton Village, remodeled the historic home in 1913.

Scott Bradley and Michael N. Cinque of Saunders & Associates represent the listing.

Renovations

Renovated several times over the last three decades, the “stunning home is a marriage of nature and luxury,” the listing says. “Every detail of this impeccable two-story cedar shingle retreat has been curated to maximize indoor/outdoor space and utilize natural light throughout the year.”

While there are photos of the exterior were posted on the listing, none of the interiors of the home he shares with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their children are shown.

The home, set far back off Town Lane, offers a spacious eat-in kitchen, a dining room, a movie theater, a wine tasting room and a private wood-paneled library. There are a total of four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

A 625-square-foot outdoor pavilion features a fieldstone fireplace and a western-facing 20-by-50-foot gunite pool and spa. There is also a fenced vegetable garden.

The home itself offers plenty of outdoor space too, including 1,276 square feet of covered porches, as well as two upper-level balconies that face reserve land to the south.

Aerial photos of the property show ground-mounted solar panels.

According to property records, Baldwin bought the house for $1.75 million in 1996 when he was married to the actress Kim Basinger. They added on living space and put in a pool. After their divorce, Baldwin kept the home and later, after starting a family with Hilaria Baldwin, the couple continued to expand the residence.

In 2015, he demolished a non-historical portion of the first and second floors, adding back that and more, according to 27East at the time. Soon after, the couple gave a tour of their home to ELLE Decor.

The listing says the house can be expanded some more. There are approved plans for an additional 1,200 square feet of space that would include a second-story study, another en suite bedroom and a covered balcony. The couple has six children, with a seventh expected any day.

The property also offers the opportunity to build private stables.

Alec Baldwin’s Real Estate Moves

It’s no surprise Baldwin has listed his home. Over the years, he has often bemoaned about New York, from time to time declaring he could no longer live in the state. In the Hamptons, he has occasionally fought off paparazzi.

In the past year, he has been making some real estate moves. He recently bought a 55-acre farm in Arlington, Vermont — the state where the Baldwins went to in the weeks after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in New Mexico last year. A wrongful death suit is pending.

The 2,500-square-foot Vermont house was built in the 1780s.

According to The New York Post, the Baldwins also recently sold a lake house in Cleveland, New York. The Post has also reported they are also quietly trying to sell their New York City penthouse in Greenwich Village, valued at $16 million.

But, Baldwin also has been an active community member, speaking out on local issues and supporting local endeavors. The children’s wing at the East Hampton Library, completed in 2014, includes the Baldwin Family Lecture Room thanks to his generous donations totaling more than $1.3 million.

It remains to be seen not only whether Baldwin will sell his Amagansett home, but whether he will truly leave the Hamptons.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.