The houses that will be featured in the Southampton Arts Center’s Architecture & Design Tour are historic houses that have been updated for modern lifestyles.

The Southampton Arts Center (SAC) will once again hold its Architecture & Design Tour on Saturday, Sept. 14, starting at 11 a.m. Now in its seventh year, the theme of 2024’s event is “Vintage/Reimagined” to showcase historic homes that have been updated to meet the needs of modern lifestyles.

“The tour offers a rare opportunity to explore several select Southampton properties that exemplify the blend of vintage charm and contemporary innovation,” according to the tour description.

“We’re thrilled to bring together such a distinguished group of architects and designers to share their insights and work with our community,” says Christina Mossaides Strassfield, executive director of the Southampton Arts Center.

The day will begin with a private brunch at the Southampton Village center, followed by a panel discussion in the SAC theater, led by Brian Brady of Brady Design about the challenges and creative processes involved in modernizing historic homes while preserving their original character. Panelists will include architects Pamela Glazer, Alvise Orsini and Lee Skolnick, as well as designer Quinn Pofahl.

Home tours will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in Southampton Village. Addresses will be provided upon arrival.

The Architecture & Design Tour is a fundraising event that benefits the Southampton Arts Center and its mission “to present inspiring, inclusive, and regionally relevant programs that strengthen the arts and culture in Southampton Village.”

Tickets begin at $350. There are also sponsorship opportunities that run as high as $10,000, which include six tickets, prominent acknowledgment at the event, on the website and all event materials, listing on SAC Patron’s Wall, and SAC Friends Circle Membership.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Southampton Arts Center’s website or contact Diana Torres at 631-283-0967, ext. 12 or events@southamptoncenter.org.

