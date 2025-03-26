Transformed Potato Barn Provides Quintessential East Hampton Living

Once a potato barn, a 3,200-square-foot structure in East Hampton Village has been transformed into a four-bedroom home with a modernized barn style.

“The property has been thoughtfully transformed over the years from a 1950s potato barn to being built as a home in 1970 and now renovated and upgraded into a stylish modern residence, all the while retaining its very charming and vintage character,” says Greg Gould of the Legacy Group at Hedgerow Exclusive Properties. Gould, along with Dominic Couzens and Robbie Banker, have brought the property at 51 Buell Lane to market.

The asking price: $5,295,000.

“The home exudes warmth and it is complemented by an abundance of natural light, the preserved rustic touches, and of course, having a wonderful 40-foot saltwater pool here in East Hampton Village makes it even more special,” Gould says.

Situated on just under a half-acre on a picturesque street within walking distance of the village’s Main Street, the house is set back from the road, offering privacy to its next residents.

With 3,266 square feet of space all on one floor, the house features double-height ceilings in the living room, a lofted work area or cozy library and a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances that looks out onto the living and dining areas.