East Hampton’s Hedges Inn Officially Has New Owners

The Hedges Inn is officially under new ownership. Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall, owners of The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, closed on the purchase of the East Hampton mainstay.

The two-acre historic property at 74 James Lane traded on Feb. 25, 2025, for $8 million, according to Suffolk County deed transfers available this week.

The Wetenhalls announced that they are in contract to purchase the 13-room inn and restaurant back in January, but the terms of the agreement were not released at the time.

Known for its idyllic white picket fence and colorful tulips come spring, the Wetenhalls said they will embrace the historic nature of the inn, which dates back to 1873.

“As multigenerational property owners in East Hampton and current residents of historic Sag Harbor, we deeply appreciate the unique heritage of this special place,” Sarah Wetenhall said over the winter. “The Village of East Hampton is a true treasure, and we are committed to preserving its character.”

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the inn is located in the heart of the historic district, across from Town Pond.

“Our purchase of The Hedges Inn is not just a real estate transaction; it is a commitment to protecting this important piece of our community’s history for future generations. As guardians of The Hedges, we are dedicated to strengthening community ties while honoring the village’s cultural heritage,” Wetenhall continued. “Our goal is to create an experience where guests feel welcomed and valued — where tradition and modernity come together seamlessly. We look forward to providing an intimate, one-of-a-kind experience for both longtime residents, as well as those discovering the village for the first time.”

The Wetenhalls bring experience in managing and restoring a historic property. The Colony Palm Beach, then called The Golf View, was born out of Palm Beach’s post-war construction boom in 1947. It has become nearly synonymous with the town of Palm Beach and a social hub for the area’s most elite.

The Cumming family are the sellers. They purchased the Hedges Inn in February 2007 for $4.95 million.