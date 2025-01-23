Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall, inset, are in contract to purchase The Hedges Inn at 74 James Lane in East Hampton Village.

The Hedges Inn, an iconic East Hampton mainstay, will soon have new ownership: Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall, owners of The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach.

The Wetenhalls have announced that they are in contract to purchase the 13-room inn and restaurant at 74 James Lane, known for its idyllic white picket fence and colorful tulips come spring. The Cumming family, longtime owners, are the sellers.

“As multigenerational property owners in East Hampton and current residents of historic Sag Harbor, we deeply appreciate the unique heritage of this special place,” said Sarah Wetenhall. “The Village of East Hampton is a true treasure, and we are committed to preserving its character.”

The terms of the agreement were not released. The two-acre property last sold in February 2007 for $4.95 million.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the inn, located in the heart of the historic district, across from Town Pond, dates back to 1873.

“Our purchase of The Hedges Inn is not just a real estate transaction; it is a commitment to protecting this important piece of our community’s history for future generations. As guardians of The Hedges, we are dedicated to strengthening community ties while honoring the village’s cultural heritage,” Wetenhall continued. “Our goal is to create an experience where guests feel welcomed and valued — where tradition and modernity come together seamlessly. We look forward to providing an intimate, one-of-a-kind experience for both longtime residents, as well as those discovering the village for the first time.”

In a press release issued by the Wetenhalls, John Cummings said the inn has been more than a property, “it has been a cherished part of our family history, filled with memories and experiences that span over 30 years.”

“As we transition into a new chapter, it is of great personal importance to entrust this legacy to someone with deep appreciation for the unique charm and history of East Hampton to ensure that the essence of The Hedges will be maintained. The Wetenhall family exceeds that wish. Under their stewardship, I am confident that The Hedges will not only sustain its historic significance but also evolve to meet the needs and expectations of both locals and travelers,” he continued.

The Wetenhalls bring experience in managing and restoring a historic property. The Colony Palm Beach, then called The Golf View, was born out of Palm Beach’s post-war construction boom in 1947. It has become nearly synonymous with the town of Palm Beach and a social hub for the area’s most elite.

The Clark family owned the hotel since 1986 and following a $9 million renovation, they sold it to the Wetenhalls in 2016. Andrew’s father, Robert C. Wetenhall and David H. McConnell, who were partners in an investment firm in New York and part owners of the New England Patriots, had the lease on the hotel in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Under the stewardship of Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall, The Colony Palm Beach was listed on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold List, as well as named the #1 hotel in Florida by Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

Sarah Wetenhall, who has a fashion marketing and public relations background, serves as the chief executive officer. She collaborated with interior designers Celerie Kemble, Aerin Lauder and Mark D. Sikes from 2018 to 2022 to create signature villas. In 2022, The Colony celebrated its 75th anniversary season with a redesign of the guest rooms and public spaces.

They have attracted many partnerships including fashion designers Dolce and Gabbana, Ferragamo, Marni, Michael Kors and Oscar de la Renta for events, and exclusive fitness and wellness brands like Tracy Anderson that launched programs with The Colony.

Guest experiences at The Hedges Inn under the new ownership will include personalized services and “a selection of the most-beloved amenities and partnerships from The Colony, together with bespoke programming that is unique to East Hampton,” the press release states.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served daily, using local ingredients. They also mentioned that “signature game nights, including bingo and trivia, will add a further community-focused element, and enrich The Hedges fun, nostalgic and somewhat irreverent atmosphere.”

Wetenhall also serves on the board of the Southampton Hospital Foundation, is a member of the East Hampton Ladies Village Improvement Society and is a trustee of the East Hampton Historical Society.

Scott Sartiano, owner of the exclusive Soho social club Zero Bond, tried to open an outpost at Hedges Inn in East Hampton last summer, but was met with roadblocks from the village board and was quickly raided by health inspectors and code enforcement for noise ordinances. Sartiano had a lease with an option to buy, but it was not renewed when it expired, Dan’s Papers reported in September.

It’s no wonder that East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen offered a comment for the Wetenhall’s announcement.

“I am thrilled that Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall have purchased The Hedges Inn and will be bringing their expertise and commitment to excellence to our town, just as they have done with their wonderful hotel in Palm Beach,” he said. “I eagerly anticipate working closely with them, both now and in the years ahead, to ensure that this historic gem continues to be a source of pride and enjoyment for all, preserving its legacy as one of the Village of East Hampton’s most treasured landmarks.”

