The Dream House Team: Megan and Brittany Alexander

The house at 230 Miramar Way in West Palm Beach, Florida, listed at $6,950,000, was home to the Kips Bay Decorators Show House Palm Beach in 2024. Brittany Alexander, left and Megan Alexander are partners on The Dream House Real Estate Team, LLC at Nest Seekers International are repping the listing.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

When you work with Megan Alexander to buy or sell your home, you also get Brittany Alexander – and vice versa. The sisters, who are partners on The Dream House Real Estate Team, LLC at Nest Seekers International, are known for their first-class client service and their meticulous attention to every client need. Focused on the Palm Beach market as well as the Hamptons and New York City, the sisters bring complementary strengths to help every buyer and seller meet their real estate goals.

“We have been working together for many years – our whole lives, really,” says Brittany. “We know each other’s strengths very well, and we play to each other’s strengths. When you work with us, you get two for the price of one.”

Megan, who earned her certified public accountant license in New York, has a keen understanding of the financial aspects of real estate transactions and the significance of a real estate investment. A highest-honor graduate of Rutgers University, she is also passionate about aesthetics, fashion and beauty. She makes it her mission to place clients in their ideal setting and to assist them in finding their dream home.

“Megan is so smart and knowledgeable about the financial piece,” says Brittany, noting that Megan’s ability to analyze and interpret the financial aspects of a real estate transaction – combined with the tactical approach she takes to helping her clients’ achieve their goals – adds immeasurably to the team’s service offerings.

With a background in acting and business, Brittany applies superior communication and presentation skills in marketing properties. Brittany majored in theater at SUNY New Paltz. “When I was considering studying at New Paltz, the head of the department took my parents aside and said, ‘You will never have to worry about your daughter’s career; she will learn all the skills in the theater program that she will need in the business world,’” Brittany says. That turned out to be quite true, and those skills – along with Brittany’s natural flair for customer service and client representation – have helped make her an excellent real estate professional.

“Brittany is so creative – there is no limit to her imagination when marketing a property,” Megan says. “Whether she is working with a buyer or a seller, she goes beyond the limit to make it a positive experience for the client. She is constantly telling me ideas she has to go beyond the box, and I am blown away by her creativity every day.”

Together, Megan and Brittany focus on providing first-class service and expertly handling every detail. They understand the home buying, selling, renovation and maintenance process from personal experience. For more than a decade, Brittany and Megan partnered as stewards of Country House Bed & Breakfast in New York’s Adirondack Mountains. The home originally belonged to their parents, who had renovated it in 2004. Brittany and Megan, who learned the art of decorating, entertaining and design from their parents, turned the renovated home into a bed & breakfast in 2013. Warm, gracious masters in the art of hosting and hospitality, the sisters operated the business for a decade before selling the property in 2023.

Earning their New York real estate licenses in 2016, Brittany and Megan began their real estate sales careers in the Saratoga Springs area of New York. They eventually joined Nest Seekers International, added Florida real estate licenses to their New York licenses, and they moved their headquarters to Palm Beach. The sisters frequently travel to work with clients in the Hamptons and New York City markets. They market properties globally, taking advantage of Nest Seekers International’s cutting-edge technology and connecting with the company’s global team of 2,000 professionals and partners in 50 offices worldwide. As partners in The Dream House Real Estate Team, Megan and Brittany listen carefully to their clients and focus on building successful, lasting relationships.

Speaking of dream houses, the sisters are currently marketing 230 Miramar Way, a luxury West Palm Beach estate in the desirable SoSo (South of the Southern Blvd. Bridge) area. The glamorous home was the site of the seventh annual 2024 Kips Bay Decorator Show House, a charitable event in which 23 top designers reimagined the various rooms of the home and showcased their dazzling designs to benefit the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. The designer showcase was open to the public and featured in home design magazines.

“Each room was decorated by a different designer, and they created several updates, including a brand-new kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and custom-designed cabinetry and brand-new bathrooms that are a work of art,” says Megan. After the showcase, a more neutral palette was implemented throughout the home to welcome the new owner’s finishing touches.

An entertainer’s dream, the impeccably designed home, which includes five bedrooms and 6½ baths, features grand rooms with up to 16-foot ceilings and plenty of natural light. The chef’s kitchen is a gourmand’s dream. The expansive rooftop deck is perfect for hosting a party under the stars, while several bars throughout the home provide festive settings for gatherings. Glass doors lead from several rooms to the elegant rear pool loggia in the backyard.

“It’s a very user-friendly, efficiently landscaped property with a unique outdoor space,” says Megan. “It has a front porch and the perfect amount of green space in the front and on both sides. The back features a beautiful pool, areas of astroturf, and an expansive deck that could accommodate an outdoor kitchen. It’s a very modern home with a flat, newer roof. There’s a two-car garage, with space to accommodate a car lift, for people who would like to keep extra cars in the garage.”

The 17,000-square-foot property is located on Miramar Way, a bucolic, windy street. “It’s one block from the Intracoastal Waterway and very close to the Southern Bridge, making it a short drive to the Island of Palm Beach,” Brittany says. “It’s a wonderful area.”

The property is offered for $6.95 million. “It’s an epic opportunity in the market,” Megan says. “It’s priced under $1,000 per square feet, providing a wonderful opportunity to own an amazing property in a high-demand location.”

This article appeared in Behind The Hedges’ three December editions in Dan’s Papers and Dan’s Papers Palm Beach.