Nuvera Concept: Redefining Modern Living

Nuvera Concept, a contemporary furniture store in Roslyn Heights, is redefining the local furniture market with its modern designs and commitment to high-quality craftsmanship. Founded by Sahin Bakkalbasioglu, a Turkish entrepreneur with a diverse business background, Nuvera brings a fresh approach to home design. Bakkalbasioglu’s vision for the brand was born out of his own frustration in finding furniture that matched his taste and quality standards.

“I went pretty much everywhere and I couldn’t find my taste,” he says. “So I realized that there was a missing part in the furniture industry and that’s when I decided to start Nuvera.”

A New Era in Furniture Design

The name “Nuvera” itself reflects Bakkalbasioglu’s vision for the future of modern furniture.

He explains, “Nu is derived from ‘new,’ and ‘era’ refers to a century, symbolizing a new era of modern furniture.” The brand’s logo, a unique mix of fonts, further embodies this concept. “We specifically wanted to create a logo with mismatched fonts to symbolize how our designs challenge conventional norms,” he says. This approach to design is evident in the store’s furniture collection, which is known for its distinctive, asymmetrical designs that break away from the symmetrical furniture traditionally seen in homes.

The trend of asymmetry in modern furniture is becoming increasingly popular as designers seek to create visual intrigue and break free from monotony. Bakkalbasioglu’s designs, such as asymmetrical sofas with varied back cushions, are meant to reflect the desire for diversity in the home environment.

“We are surrounded by symmetrical things in life and they make our surroundings feel monotonous,” he says. “We try to introduce asymmetry in our designs to bring an element of surprise and uniqueness to the space.”

Solid Wood and Custom Orders

One of the standout features of Nuvera’s furniture is the emphasis on quality materials, particularly solid wood.

“I’m using solid wood frames for sofas, which no one is doing anymore in the market,” Bakkalbasioglu says. “Solid wood requires more labor and is more expensive, but it results in a product that will last for generations.” This dedication to durability and craftsmanship resonates with a growing consumer interest in sustainable, high-quality furniture that can be passed down through the years.

Nuvera also specializes in custom orders, allowing clients to choose everything from fabrics to the dimensions of their furniture.

“Everything else turns into a customized order,” Bakkalbasioglu explains. “If you like to change the fabric or other features, we take the order and it takes about three months for delivery.” This commitment to personalization ensures that every piece fits the client’s unique needs and design preferences, whether they are looking for an asymmetrical coffee table or a custom sectional.

The Influence of Turkish Artisans

A key element of Nuvera’s success lies in its collaboration with skilled artisans in Turkey. Bakkalbasioglu works closely with these craftsmen to bring his designs to life. “I went back to Turkey and created my team and then we opened a factory to start creating prototypes,” he says. The artisans are responsible for the meticulous crafting of each piece, ensuring that Nuvera’s furniture maintains high standards of quality and precision. The factory’s use of traditional craftsmanship, combined with modern design techniques, results in furniture that is both visually stunning and built to last. “I’m using real marble, for example, in our TV units, coffee tables and shelving,” Bakkalbasioglu said. “It’s not just for aesthetic value but because of the natural beauty of the material. The details in the furniture are what make it stand out.” Interior Design and Expansion Plans Nuvera’s approach to furniture goes beyond simply selling pieces; it is about offering a complete design experience. While the store currently focuses on furniture, Bakkalbasioglu has big expansion plans.

“I’m planning to open 10 stores in the next five to eight years,” he reveals. “I’ve already had interior designers reaching out from places like Florida, wanting to know when I’ll be expanding.”

In the future, Nuvera aims to offer a full range of interior design services, including accessories and lighting.

“Right now, we only sell furniture, but we have more than 5,000 square feet available to expand the store and offer a wider variety of products,” Bakkalbasioglu says. The ultimate goal is to provide a seamless, all-in-one design experience for customers, from furniture to decor.

Embracing Technology

One of the most exciting aspects of Nuvera’s future is its integration of cutting-edge technology to enhance the shopping experience. Bakkalbasioglu is working on a new app that will allow customers to configure their own furniture, select fabrics and finishes and visualize how pieces will look in their homes using augmented reality (AR).

“With AR, you’ll be able to see how a piece of furniture fits into your living room or dining room, right from your phone or tablet,” he says. “It’s going to be a game-changer for people who want to see how something looks before making a purchase.” Nuvera is developing a virtual reality (VR) experience that will allow customers to walk through their homes with their chosen furniture. “We’ll have a kiosk in the store where customers can draw out their living room on a touchscreen, move the furniture around and then use VR goggles to walk around the space and experience it in real life,” Bakkalbasioglu says. “It’s a way to make the shopping process more interactive and personal.”

Nuvera represents a new era in furniture design, blending modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on unique, asymmetrical designs, high-quality materials and customized orders, the store is carving out a niche for itself in the competitive furniture market. Bakkalbasioglu’s ambitious plans for expansion and his commitment to creating a seamless interior design experience ensure that Nuvera will continue to be a leader in contemporary furniture for years to come.

From its roots in Turkey to its growing presence in the United States, Nuvera’s fusion of old-world quality and new-world innovation makes it a brand to watch in the evolving world of furniture design. Nuvera Concept is located at 36 Glen Cove Rd., Roslyn. Heights (formerly Ambalu Jewelers). Call 516-629-5959 or visit www.nuveraconcept.com.

