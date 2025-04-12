Rosemary Lodge, originally built in 1884 on the southeast corner of Rose Hill Road and Montauk Highway, now sits facing south on Rose Hill Road and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Water Mill’s Rosemary Lodge, one of the most architecturally unique homes in the Hamptons, has come to market with Brown Harris Stevens agent Steven Dorn.

The asking price: $14.25 million.

The historic home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built by Reverend Henry Turbell Rose, who came from Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1884 on a half-acre of farmland he purchased from his uncle for $50. History has it that Rose paid architect Frederick W. Stickney of Lowell $25 for a house design, though he completed much of the work himself. A rear addition was put on in 1904.

The shingle-style house, with its early English and Craftsman influences, was moved in 1985 from its original location closer about 0.4 miles away closer to Montauk Highway, further south. At that time, architects R. Allan Cordingly and Elford A. King, who had already owned Rosemary Lodge for 20 years, reoriented the house at its current location on Rose Hill Road, facing south on a 0.93-acre parcel.

“Rosemary Lodge is one of the last great legacy estates in the Hamptons,” says Dorn. “The craftsmanship and attention to detail are just not found in homes these days. It’s a very special place.”

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000 as a “museum quality” example of Shingle style architecture, characterized by asymmetrical massing and an irregular outline.

“Modern additions include a porch and dormer on the west side of the north wing, an in-ground swimming pool, and some replacement casement windows,” according to a history of the house. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home was meticulously renovated in 2007.

Rosemary Lodge, now a 4,110-square-foot residence, has retained much of its original details, including paneling, hand-carved woodwork, stained glass windows and intricate moldings, with each room baring a distinct type of wood.

The central living hall, paneled in ash, sets the tone for this architectural gem, the listing description says.

Four working fireplaces feature hand-carved mantels, hidden cupboards, hand-painted designs and custom tile inserts. Throughout the home, delicate floral motifs, ships, butterflies, and birds are carefully etched into the wood, along with the initials “RL.”

In addition, “There is poetry literally carved into the walls, including works by Shakespeare,” Brown Harris Stevens says.

Designed for elegant entertaining, the chef’s eat-in kitchen is equipped with a professional gas stove with a broiler, as well as a massive center island. There is seamless access to the outdoor lounge and dining area.

The primary suite, which can be found on the second floor with two other bedrooms, boasts a spa-like en suite bath, a spacious walk-in closet and a terrace overlooking open land. A second-floor media room holds a big-screen television and a fireplace.

The grounds include an expertly maintained rose garden at the entrance and a lush backyard oasis around the heated pool.

The pool house provides a full bathroom and an outdoor shower, while the al fresco cooking station has a large refrigerator and a vegetable garden.

Bonuses in the house include a state-of-the-art darkroom for film and photographic development, a dedicated exercise and bicycle shed, ample storage and a newly installed electric vehicle charging station.

The residence enjoys plenty of privacy, behind hedges on a quiet street, and is located a short walk from Mecox Bay, and a quick drive to the ocean.

Records show the home was last sold in late 2004 for $2,750,000, and does not appear to have been on the market since.

“This architectural treasure offers the rare chance to own a piece of Hamptons history, blending timeless elegance with modern luxury,” the listing description wraps up, and we couldn’t agree more.

Check out more photos below.