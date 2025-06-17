Restored Historic Home Beauty for Sale in Sag Harbor

The historic home at 211 Madison Street in Sag Harbor is asking $4.35 million.

A renovated Sag Harbor home that mixes history with luxury has come to market.

The 2,150-square-foot home, which sits at 211 Madison Street, is asking $4,350,000. Kelly Nelson of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

“Originally built in 1892, the home beautifully preserves its historic charm with features like wide plank antique flooring, a traditional front parlor and handcrafted bookcase,” says Nelson “These timeless details are complemented by a meticulous gut renovation, where every element — from structural systems to finishes — was upgraded with exceptional care and craftsmanship.”

The nine-room, two-story home’s previous owner made sure that “every installation was perfect and of the highest listing quality,” during the gut renovation in 2016, according to the listing description.

With a neighborhood filled with beautiful historic homes, each rooted in their own histories, this house offers prime features such as gas light fixtures on the front porch and antique wall china on display.

The kitchen boasts a brick fireplace that doubles as a pizza oven. Two built-in bookcases flank the hearth, perfect for cookbooks. There are also marble countertops, a farmhouse sink and a center stainless steel island. Doors lead to an enclosed porch overlooking the backyard.

The living room includes a fire pit and dining table, as well as classic paintings and decorative florals.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers guestrooms with spacious closets. The primary bedroom, which is “expansive, gracious and capacious,” according to Nelson, showcases modern features such as a fireplace and room for a flat screen TV, bringing more comfort and relaxation. It’s accompanied by the bathroom’s bespoke fixtures of one sink and denim-accented walls.

Outside, the 0.21-acre property has plenty of room for a pool, according to the agent.

Two open houses will be held on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 211 Madison Street, Sag Harbor] | Broker: Kelly Nelson of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP