Historic ‘Shabby Chic’ Bridgehampton Farmhouse for Under $6M

A historic farmhouse within walking distance of downtown Bridgehampton is up for sale at $5,895,000. The Corcoran Group’s Rolanda Blue Doolan has the listing.

Originally built in 1910, the house at 72 Lumber Lane blends a shabby chic design and coastal flair, mixing historic elegance with modern comfort, according to the brokerage. Plus, it’s just two-tenths of a mile away from the heart of Bridgehampton.

The cedar-shingle house offers nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. The main level boasts two living areas, including a white-paneled, light-filled family room that features a fireplace and a window seat perfect for watching the sunset, all under a vaulted ceiling, and a more formal space by the entry.

There is also a richly wooded-paneled library and a versatile office space.

The spacious kitchen features a center island, white cabinetry, a Viking stove with vent hood, a paneled refrigerator, a farmhouse sink and plenty of hidden counter space. The kitchen is open to the dining room over by a brick fireplace. Two walls of glass encase the dining room and French doors lead out to multiple open dining options.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom offers a fireplace under a vaulted ceiling. Additionally, there is a separate guest house with a full bath and two extra rooms.

The main home also features a bonus room in the attic, perfect for a playroom for kids or an extra office.

Out back on the 1.1-acre property, there is a large gunite pool, which is surrounded by a lush lawn and meticulously landscaped grounds. There are various seating and dining areas and even a pergola-covered outdoor space.

Stone steps lead out to the guest house, which has been beautifully decorated. The light-filled bedrooms offer plenty of privacy for guests.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 72 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton | Broker: Rolanda Blue Doolan, the Corcoran Group

