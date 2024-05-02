Montauk Restaurant Sel Rrose Listed for Sale at $6.3M

The restaurant Sel Rrose Montauk, opened since 2019, is on the market for $6.295 million.

A Montauk restaurant space is on the market ahead of the summer 2024 season.

A stylish space for Sel Rrose’s Hamptons outpost, it has been listed for $6,295,000, exclusively with Rolanda Blue Doolan of the Corcoran Group.

Kristen Vincent opened Sel Rrose Montauk at 4 South Elmwood Avenue in June of 2019, to complement the flagship Sel Rrose Manhattan, which was established on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side back in 2013. The name Sel Rrose comes from Rrose Sélavy, the French painter and writer Marcel Duchamp’s female alter ego.

“It presents a unique chance to influence downtown Montauk with a restaurant that blends the town’s famed coastal charm with all the contemporary amenities,” the listing description says.

The approximately 3,620-square-foot building is located just a block from the ocean with plenty of visibility thanks to frontage along Montauk Highway.

A turn-key, seasonal establishment, Sel Rrose features 79 dining seats, a spacious bar area, a well-equipped kitchen, a salad station and outdoor seating. An office and multiple rooms can be found on the second floor. There is also ample parking on the 0.18-acre property.

Vincent “extensively renovated ” the commercial space, according to Corcoran.

Vincent purchased the commercial property for $2.75 million in September 2018, records show. Doolan represented her in the deal for what was then Zum Schneider Beer Garden.

“She put a ton of work into the property after she bought it and transformed it into Sel Rrose,” Doolan tells Behind The Hedges.

“Vincent was inspired by Duchamp’s unlikely friendship with Salvador Dali while creating Sel Rrose Montauk,” the restaurant’s website explains.

“It was Duchamp and Dali’s summers on the South coast of Spain — in a fishing village not unlike Montauk — that these two very opposite personalities solidified an intimate and lasting friendship over beach trips, dinner parties, social gatherings and glasses of the finest wine,” it says. “Taking this to heart, Vincent created a space that holds the same spirit as her downtown venues but in the relaxed salty air of Montauk.”

