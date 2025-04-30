Swifty’s Coming to East Hampton’s Hedges Inn

The new owners of the Hedges Inn in East Hampton Village have confirmed that Swifty’s, the iconic restaurant and nightclub, will open an outpost in their Hamptons boutique hotel just in time for summer.

Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall first revived the beloved New York City boîte at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, under their ownership as well, in 2019. Swifty’s will bring its signature blend of world-class service, impeccable food, and lively atmosphere to East Hampton, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, according to a press release issued this week. It is set to open in mid-May.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall to bring Swifty’s to the Village of East Hampton,” said Robert Caravaggi, founder of the original Swifty’s in New York City. “The Hedges Inn is such a storied and special place—rich with history and charm—and it’s the perfect backdrop for continuing the Swifty’s tradition of warm hospitality, impeccable food, and a lively, welcoming spirit.

“Swifty’s is more than just a dining destination; it’s a gathering place. Set against the backdrop of one of East Hampton’s most iconic addresses, the restaurant captures a distinctly local rhythm: sun-soaked mornings, leisurely lunches, golden hour cocktails, and convivial dinners that stretch into the evening,” the press release reads.

The 100-seat restaurant will feature seasonal florals by Lewis Miller, along with linens by Schumacher, “ensuring that every table feels like the best seat in the house,” it notes.

Swifty’s is committed to local sourcing and is partnering with regional purveyors such as Montauk Shellfish, Braun Seafood, Balsam Farms, Catapano Dairy Farm, and a nearby bakery crafting fresh breads and sweets daily. The beverage program also celebrates the East End, featuring wines from Wölffer Estate, selections from Michael Cinque of Amagansett Wine & Spirits, and seasonal cocktails, alongside zero-proof options that ensure there’s truly something for everyone.

The historic inn at 74 James Lane was purchased by the Wetenhalls in February for $8 million, as previously reported by Behind The Hedges. The two-acre property is known for its idyllic white picket fence and tulips this time of year.

Since it was built in 1873, as a gift from John D. Hedges to his wife, Caroline Isabella Homan Hedges, it has been a place known for its meals. Caroline was known for her gracious hospitality and legendary breakfasts, say the Wetenhalls.

Swifty’s morning menu will pay homage to Caroline’s breakfasts with a rotating selection of fresh pastries, signature French toast, soft scrambled eggs with crème fraîche,

pancakes, and house-made granola with local berries and honey.

During the 1950s, Henri Soulé owned the property and it served as a summer home for the famed Le Pavillon, once named the “Best Restaurant in the World” by Holiday Magazine.

Executive Chef Tom Whitaker is hoping to bring back that title to the Hedges Inn with a menu featuring classic American and Continental traditions, while embracing the freshness and nuance of the season. Dishes are designed to be elegant but approachable—nostalgic in spirit, refined in execution, and unwavering in consistency.”

Signature offerings that will be on the East Hampton menu include Swifty’s Crushed Avocado with espelette, agave house chips, pico de gallo, and Yami’s salsa; Jumbo Lump Maryland Crab Cakes, served with creamed spinach, Lyonnaise potatoes, and house-made tartar sauce; and Chicken Curry Salad, a light yet flavorful favorite from Palm Beach that transitions seamlessly to East Hampton.

East Hampton’s menu will also include Chilled Lobster Salad with Green Goddess Dressing and Chicken Paillard with Lemon, Arugula, and Shaved Parmesan.

Hours are set for breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m., as well as a bar menu available from 3-5 p.m. For reservations, please call 631-680-5939 or reserve via Resy.

The hoteliers are also planning Swifty’s Trivia Nights this summer, already a cult favorite in Palm Beach, every Sunday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

