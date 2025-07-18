Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, seen here at their oceanfront listing in Montauk, are breaking new records all the time.

With deep local roots, sharp instincts and a shared passion for standout properties, Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun are making major moves on the East End — one record-breaking deal at a time.

As co-leaders of Douglas Elliman’s top-ranked Eklund | Gomes Team in the Hamptons, Rosko and Braun have been the duo behind many of the region’s most significant transactions. Most recently, they shattered their own Montauk record with the $17 million sale of 18 Maple Street, surpassing their prior $14 million sale next door. The home is now the most expensive non-oceanfront property ever sold in Montauk. Fortunately, you have not missed out entirely as Rosko and Braun have one more iteration of these incredible homes for sale at 22 Maple Street offered at $14.975 million.

“We have a deep understanding of the market and the evolving preferences of the Hamptons buyer,” Rosko says. “We took valuable feedback from previous showings and collaborated closely with the developers, providing a curated list of what buyers truly wanted — then brought that vision to life.”

The result: a nearly one-acre retreat with sweeping ocean views, a spa-level sauna, more than $750,000 worth of 12-foot glass walls, and a main bathroom with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea.

“We take the time to understand what buyers are looking for – not just price or square footage, but lifestyle, value, and personal vision,” Braun says. “That allows us to identify opportunities others might miss.”

Riding the Wave

After years of big wins, Rosko and Braun have built both a loyal client base and a powerful momentum.

“Real estate, like life, moves in waves – and right now, we’re riding an extraordinary one,” Rosko says. “I’ve been lucky enough to surf the breaks in front of some of the most iconic homes in the Hamptons. That experience shapes how I approach this business. Each wave – whether in the ocean or in real estate – is about timing, intuition and respect for the forces at play.”

The Power of Partnership

Rosko and Braun lead a powerhouse East End team, whose dynamic is built on mutual respect and complementary strengths.

“We have very complementary roles, which is part of what makes our partnership so successful,” Braun says. “Kyle has a true talent — almost a sixth sense — for securing listings. He brings charisma, deep market intelligence and a strategic mindset to the table.”

While Rosko often spearheads listings and marketing with his artistic eye and talent for storytelling, Braun leads operations, manages transactions and ensures no detail is overlooked.

“Marcy is the heartbeat of our operations and an exceptional salesperson — sharp, organized and endlessly dedicated,” Rosko says. “My strength lies in understanding the soul of a property. I’m obsessed with how we tell its story, from the first photo to the final walkthrough. My background in photography helps me capture a home’s essences, while Marcy positions it perfectly for the market.”

“I’m hands-on and detail-driven, whether it’s preparing a property for market, crafting the right narrative, or guiding a deal from start to close,” Braun says. “I also continue to manage and represent high-end rentals, which ties back to my early roots in leasing. It’s a challenging but rewarding part of the business.”

A Portfolio with Purpose

Today, Rosko and Braun represent more than 30 distinctive listings across the East End.

“This is one of the most exciting collections we’ve ever represented – architecturally significant, design-forward, waterfront and oceanfront homes that each tell a unique story,” says Rosko. “I only take on listings that inspire me. That authenticity and passion is what draws clients in.”

Among the standouts are two oceanfront new builds at 40 and 42 Deforest Road in Montauk, co-listed with Erica Grossman, at $17.95 million and $20.95 million.

“These homes are extraordinary in scale, design and amenities,” Rosko says. “Each offers a waterside pool, unobstructed ocean views, and spa elements that define modern coastal living. Plus, they’re steps from Ditch Plains, the East Coast’s most iconic surf spot.”

Also in their portfolio is The Stone House at 408 Old Montauk Highway, co-listed with Rebecca Cepeda, at $18 million and overlooking the Montauk Lighthouse, a custom oceanfront at 2056 Montauk Highway in Amagansett asking $22.5 million and 104 Narod Boulevard in Water Mill, a turnkey property with five en suite bedrooms and deeded access to Mecox Bay.

At 109 Hand Lane in Amagansett is a custom build by Fouad and Phillip Chartouni — the father-son duo behind Manhattan’s iconic Lowell Hotel. Asking $19.5 million, it is designed with the sensibility and precision of luxury hoteliers, featuring rare materials and finish quality rarely seen in new development.

“The custom millwork, precision detailing, and curated finishes are on par with the world’s top five-star properties,” Rosko says. “It’s thoughtful, refined and incredibly sophisticated.”

Deep Roots, Big Vision

Braun began her real estate career in 1980s Manhattan, rising to VP of Rentals, owned by The Related Companies, where she gained invaluable experience in property management, client relations and market dynamics.

Eventually, she shifted focus to raise her five children in Great Neck, NY, while remaining engaged in the real estate world. In 2011, she transitioned full time to the Hamptons after enrolling her two youngest children in the Ross School. “I had fallen in love with the culture and natural beauty of the Hamptons,” she says. “The transition felt inevitable.”

Rosko, a fourth-generation Hamptons native, worked for his builder father before earning his MBA in real estate finance.

“I’m a local kid from Sag Harbor. My father was a builder, his father was a builder — real estate and construction are in my DNA,” he says. “I grew up surfing past these incredible homes, always wondering who lived there and what stories they held. Years later, I sold one of those homes – a $35 million listing on West End Road. Now I get to be part of the stories I used to imagine.”

Elevating with Eklund | Gomes

The two officially joined Eklund | Gomes after Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes tapped them to lead their team’s expansion into the Hamptons.

“We had strong momentum and when exceptional listings started coming our way, I knew it was time to align with a national team operating at the highest level,” says Rosko. “That’s how we continue to learn and scale.”

“Our collaboration with Eklund | Gomes has helped us market smarter and grow strategically,” Braun adds.

Their extended team in the Hamptons includes legal, environmental and consulting professionals who ensure clients are supported at every step.

“Every property in the Hamptons has its own nuances and complexities, and having the right experts in place is essential to navigating them successfully,” Rosko says.

The Art of the Off-Market

Known for discretion and deep relationships, Rosko and Braun are trusted experts in the Hamptons’ private market, quietly facilitating off-market deals for high-profile clients.

“Not every property is meant for a public debut,” Rosko says. “We’ve cultivated a network and process that allows us to match exceptional homes with the right buyers behind the scenes.”

Their portfolio includes several architecturally significant oceanfront homes offered privately, a testament to their standing among discerning buyers and sellers.

“I’m particularly inspired by an incredible home we’re showing privately in Montauk for the moment,” says Rosko. “It’s one of the most exciting oceanfronts I’ve ever seen — and it might trade before it ever hits the market.”

Beyond the Sale

Connection and community are at the heart of what they do. From sunset cocktail hours to their Annual Client Appreciation Soirée, Rosko and Braun create genuine connections and immersive experiences that bring listings to life.

“It’s not about business — it’s about gratitude and lasting relationships,” says Braun. “That sense of community is why we do what we do.”

“We’re not just selling homes, we’re helping people find their place in the Hamptons,” Rosko says.

PARTNER CONTENT

This article appeared as the cover story in our July 18, 2025, issue of Behind The Hedges inside Dan’s Papers. Click here to read the full digital edition.