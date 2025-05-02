Rosko, Braun Set Another Record With $17M Montauk Sale

The 9,000-square-foot modern home at 18 Maple Street, was designed inside and out by Italian architect Piero Lissoni of the Milan-based Lissoni Casal Ribeiro. Italian race car driver Alessandro Zampedri is the developer behind the project.

A modern house in Montauk with views of the Atlantic Ocean closed this week, setting a new record for a non-waterfront house sale in the hamlet furtherest east in the Hamptons.

Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund |Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman sold 18 Maple Street for $17 million in a deal that closed on Wednesday, April 30. They are the same powerhouse team that set the previous record for the highest price ever paid for a non-waterfront home when 14 Maple Street sold in 2022 for $14 million.

“It’s incredibly exciting to once again set a new pricing benchmark here in Montauk,” Kyle Rosko tells Behind The Hedges. “This transaction reaffirms my deep belief in Montauk’s potential and the extraordinary opportunities it offers. The demand for top-tier properties here continues to accelerate, driven by buyers seeking something truly special.”

“Right now, some of the most architecturally ambitious homes in the Hamptons are rising along Montauk’s oceanfront,” Rosko added. “The town’s unique blend of surf culture, standout restaurants, natural beauty, and dramatic topography makes it unlike anywhere else in the region.”

Last asking $18,975,000, the modern luxury home at 18 Maple Street is located on near-acre lots across Old Montauk Highway from Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. Italian race car driver Alessandro Zampedri developed the residence, completed in 2023.

Zampedri also developed neighboring 22 Maple Street, which is still for sale at $14,975,000 and is also listed as the priciest Montauk rental this summer at $795,000. He founded CFF Real Estate, a New York-based advisory firm that works with clients and investors in all aspects of real estate, both residential and commercial, including the Bowery House in Manhattan. Other projects have been located in Brooklyn’s Red Hook, Malibu, Positano and Milan.

Both of the homes, known as the Maple Villas, were designed inside and out by Italian architect Piero Lissoni of the Milan-based Lissoni Casal Ribeiro.

With approximately 9,000 square feet of space, the house at 18 Maple Street showcases ocean views through floor-to-ceiling frameless glass windows in nearly every room. The rooftop deck provides an elevated, 360-degree view.

The main living area is centered around a great room featuring 12-foot ceilings, 12-foot sliding glass walls, a fireplace and imported natural ceramic tile. The floor plan offers not just one, but two separate kitchens, designed by Boffi with Gaggenau appliances and Dornbracht fixtures. A recessed and private butler’s kitchen allows for hidden meal preparations, while the main kitchen enjoys an open space. The natural stone island in Ceppo di Gre finish is a gathering spot. An outdoor patio with a kitchen barbecue is located just outside the kitchen, on two sides, overlooking the pool area.

There are a total of six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The lavish primary suite can be found on the second level, taking up the entire west wing of the house. Two terraces provide dramatic views of the pool and the ocean for the new owner. A gas fireplace will keep them cozy on cooler nights and a large walk-in closet allows for easy dressing. The spa-like bathroom features double showers and sinks, a Boffi bathtub, unique Salvatori natural stone floors, “vanity walls” and Fantini matte fixtures. There is even a separate private terrace with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

There is a four-car attached garage, which has radiant heat and an electric car charger.

“As someone who’s always been drawn to the magic of Montauk, it’s gratifying to see serious buyers recognizing its value — moving their families here and making major investments,” Rosko said. “Since the pandemic, there’s been a profound shift in how people live and work. With proximity to New York City no longer a requirement for many, buyers are expanding their search beyond the traditional Hamptons hubs. Montauk offers space, views, and a lifestyle that’s capturing people’s imaginations in a way few places can.”

As for 22 Maple Street, available for Memorial Day through Labor Day or for shorter periods this summer, there is 9,458 square feet of living space, much of it with ocean views, as well as a rooftop deck.

Aside from the $795,000 price tag for the whole summer season, shorter rental periods begin at $225,000.

An upside-down house, the first level is home to a primary suite, making up the west wing. A large deck off the bedroom allows a view of the pool and gardens. A walk-in, custom closet boasts 117 square feet of space. The bathroom features a private indoor-outdoor shower, Boffi oak wood cabinetry and a free-standing soaking tub with Salvatori natural stone walls and floors.

There are a total of six bedrooms and six full bathrooms and two half baths.

The second level provides the main living area in this home. Ten-foot, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls lead to a massive outdoor terrace overlooking the ocean.

The house at 22 Maple Street is similar to 18 Maple Street in that it features “two separate kitchen experiences,” as the listing says. Both the recessed butler’s kitchen and the main kitchen are outfitted by Boffi and include a natural stone island in Ceppo di Gre finish, Gaggenau appliances and Dornbracht fixtures throughout.

A secondary primary suite is also located on the second level, featuring a walk-in closet and a bathroom with Salvatori natural stone walls and floors.

Out on the outdoor terrace, find a heated pool, measuring six feet eight inches by 19 feet six inches. The expansive decking provides 180 degrees of elevated ocean views. The covered portion of the terrace allows for an outdoor living and dining experience.

The larger pool — 14-by-5o feet — is back down on the ground level, just beyond the outdoor patios off of each bedroom. A pool deck, outdoor patio dining area and a great lawn, all face south.

The lower level of the home offers a central family room, one en suite guest bedroom, a theater, a gym, a Starpool steam and sauna, a massage room, a custom wine room, a half bathroom, a laundry room and storage.

