Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modern Montauk house with a view of the ocean has sold for $14 million, making it, we’re told, the most expensive non-waterfront, single-family home ever sold in Montauk.

The property at 14 Maple Street with the house perched 125 feet above sea level was first listed for sale about six years ago and has been represented by a series of realtors from different agencies. Kyle Rosko of Douglas Elliman, who represented the property for 18 months along with Marcy Braun and Daniel McKay, saw the deal to the finish line at the closing.

“It was such an amazing experience to represent this incredible home as both a rental and a sales listing over the past few years,” Rosko told Behind The Hedges when the property went into contract back in August. He called it “a one-of-a-kind island in the sky,” and that it was “a thrill to step onto this property every single time.”

Neal Sroka, also of Douglas Elliman, represented the buyers.

Located on a one-acre lot off of Old Montauk Highway, the house offers unobstructed, 180-degree ocean views from practically all rooms thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. An open-concept living room and kitchen take full advantage of the panoramic ocean views. With a backdrop like that, the home was designed around indoor-outdoor living.

A wall of glass reveals sliding doors that open to an approximately 2,500-square-foot sandblasted Carrara marble patio that surround the stunning 45-foot-long heated saltwater gunite pool that features a waterfall edge.

The highest sale in Montauk for non-waterfront is believed to have been 153 Deforest Road in Montauk, one of the Seven Sisters homes, which sold for $11.5 million in October of 2021.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.