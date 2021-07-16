Take a Dip: Pools Are at the Center of a Cool Summer in the Hamptons
-
The arc-shaped pool is, at its widest point, 45 feet long. An umbrella shades two recliners that sit on a lightly submerged ledge.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
-
Frozen margarita, anyone? Enjoy a cocktail at the swim-up bar with underwater seating while overlooking a 135-foot bulkheaded waterfront, private beach and dock. “What better way to spend Sunday fun day (or any day) than in this gorgeous pool with an infinity edge seemingly spilling into Sag Harbor Bay?” says Cororan’s Mala Sander of her $13.95 million listing at 44 Forest Road, designed by Mojo Stumer Associates. “Why fly anywhere when you can have all this at home?”
Courtesy of Corcoran
-
These custom modern homes have it all. In Sagaponack, at 149 Crestview Lane, there are views over Fairfield Pond. Designed by Jason Thomas Architects and built by Breitenbach Builders, the rectangular-shaped pool and spa, pictured above, feel almost one with nature. An adjacent custom pool house features a convenient walk-up bar.
Craig Macnaughton/ Courtesy of Jason Thomas Architects
-
The home at 7 Candace Drive in East Quogue and its mod pool features a three-sided infinity edge waterfall. Thomas Iovane designed the new build, just listed with Compass for $4.495 million. Jack Anthony Pools handled the construction of the 20-by-40-foot heated gunite and bluestone saltwater pool.
Courtesy of Compass
-
A large infinity pool and spa complement the view of the ocean dunes from 125 Mid Ocean Drive in Bridgehampton, listed with Douglas Elliman for $52 million. Built by Ben Krupinski Builder and designed by Barnes Coy Architects, the unique outdoor living area offers an additional 1,800 square feet of patios, terraces and entertainment space. Nearby, there is an outdoor kitchen and living room with a grilling station, fireplace and television.
y Evan Joseph/Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
-
A Southampton Village property, below, known as Dunescape, has a Loebs + Gordon Poolcraft-designed infinity pool that extends out toward the water. “The portion of the pool enclosure abutting the reserve area is a low palisade of rectangular steel pickets, which were sand-blasted so that they would acquire a patina of red-brown rust and merge visually with the browns of the natural background,” says LaGuardia Design of the project.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
-
The lagoon-like two-level gunite pool at 5 Paumanok in Water Mill is surrounded by natural stone walkways and designed to blend into the bucolic gardens and landscape, designed by Jian Guo Xu, a noted Chinese artist, and created by John Whitney, a landscape and garden designer. An open-air pavilion is adjacent to a koi pond and a gazebo sits in the bamboo garden. Listed with Douglas Elliman, the property is on the market for $6.995 million.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
-
A 360-degree infinity edge pool almost appears as it is sitting above the patio at this Sagg home, designed by Jason Thomas Architects and built by Sagaponack Builders. Nearby is a covered outdoor kitchen and living room, plus a fire pit.
Courtesy of Jason Thomas Architects
-
An oceanfront Sagaponack abode benefits from two water views with the pool and spa overlooking the pond at the rear of the residence, designed by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects. Pelican Pools built the water features. Overflow edges transform the pool and spa into mirrors that help create a visual link between the residence and its setting, according to LaGuardia Design.
Anthony Crisafulli
-
A sun-bed with partially submerged loungers and fountains are integral to the design of this gunite pool and elevated hot tub. Located on a south-of-the-highway property in Southampton, the 18-by-44-foot pool and 8-by-8-foot spa have been marble dusted to a smooth plaster finish, and feature a Pentair EasyTouch Control system for added convenience.
Courtesy of Aqua Tech Pools
-
The waterfall on this 50-by-16 foot infinity-edged pool flows into the 16-by-10-foot built-in Jacuzzi at this contemporary home at 24 Edwards Hole Road in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods. Added amenities include LED lighting and an electric cover. The home is listed for $4.4 million with Douglas Elliman.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
-
Since the homeowners are water sport enthusiasts, the wind was of particular importance. “With a bias toward the wind, the program is organized about an east-west axis that divides the public and private wings,” says the architect. “In parallel with the axis, and located between the two wings, is a reflecting pool, which acts as a barometer for displaying the status of the wind.” The pool was designed by Watershape Consulting.
Courtesy of Bates Masi + Architects
Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.
The real estate market was on fire this year, but this summer let us take you for a refreshing dip into some of these glamorous pools. In the Hamptons, it’s all about indoor-outdoor living this time of year and the pool, no matter its shape, size, or location, is always a draw.
In Montauk, for instance, a modern home’s incredible water view is just the beginning. The outdoor setup at this modern Montauk abode may leave you thinking you’re in Malibu, but that is indeed the Atlantic Ocean just past the pool.
The 8,423-square-foot dwelling is perched 125 feet above sea level and the water in the pool looks as if it falls into the ocean thanks to a waterfall edge. The arc-shaped pool is, at its widest point, 45 feet long. An umbrella shades two recliners that sit on a lightly submerged ledge.
The 2,500-square-foot sandblasted Carrara marble patio surrounds the saltwater gunite pool and circular spa, which sits off to the side. Saltwater systems are all the rage now as they are gentler on skin and offer simpler pool maintenance. And, during a post-COVID summer where pool chlorine has been harder to come by, that is an added benefit.
The six-bedroom home at 14 Maple Street, designed by Robert Young, an award-winning, prominent architect based in New York City, happens to be available, listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $13.7 million.