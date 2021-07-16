Take a Dip: Pools Are at the Center of a Cool Summer in the Hamptons

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The real estate market was on fire this year, but this summer let us take you for a refreshing dip into some of these glamorous pools. In the Hamptons, it’s all about indoor-outdoor living this time of year and the pool, no matter its shape, size, or location, is always a draw.

In Montauk, for instance, a modern home’s incredible water view is just the beginning. The outdoor setup at this modern Montauk abode may leave you thinking you’re in Malibu, but that is indeed the Atlantic Ocean just past the pool.

The 8,423-square-foot dwelling is perched 125 feet above sea level and the water in the pool looks as if it falls into the ocean thanks to a waterfall edge. The arc-shaped pool is, at its widest point, 45 feet long. An umbrella shades two recliners that sit on a lightly submerged ledge.

The 2,500-square-foot sandblasted Carrara marble patio surrounds the saltwater gunite pool and circular spa, which sits off to the side. Saltwater systems are all the rage now as they are gentler on skin and offer simpler pool maintenance. And, during a post-COVID summer where pool chlorine has been harder to come by, that is an added benefit.

The six-bedroom home at 14 Maple Street, designed by Robert Young, an award-winning, prominent architect based in New York City, happens to be available, listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $13.7 million.