Make Yourself Home Inside Brookhaven’s Original Chapel

Chapel Avenue in Brookhaven earned its name because of this chapel, built in 1829. Now a residence, it is on the market for $1.1 million.

Back in 1829, when greater Brookhaven was a bustling shipbuilding port, the Congregational Chapel was built, leading to the name of the street. Today, as it has been for the last 75 years or so, a picturesque home sits at 1 Chapel Avenue.

“While the house is unique, it’s also very livable and comfortable,” says Paula Ludlow, the homeowner since 1975. While they undertook a “no expense spared” renovation, they maintained several of the historic characteristics, starting with the “witches hat,” a flared steeple that makes the house stand out from the street, says Lorraine Nickla of Douglas Elliman, who has listed the home for Ludlow.

The asking price is $1.1 million.

Nowhere inside does the grey shingled house with white shutters feel more reminiscent of a chapel than in the main living area with its vaulted ceiling with wooden slats and featuring a stained glass window hung in the early 19th century.

One of the original pews also remains in the home, currently situated in the foyer. When the house changes hands, the restored wooden pew will stay with it.

“It’s something we want to do to keep the special character of the house alive,” Ludlow explains.

“When we bought the house, we were so pleased to have the pew and promised that we would pass it on if and when we ever sold the house.”

Before the Ludlows purchased it nearly 50 years ago, the Congregational Chapel was deeded to the Presbyterian Church in the 1940s, located down the block on the corner of South County Road and Beaver Dam. Nickla confirmed with the Bellport- Brookhaven Historical Society that it was used as a parish house, lecture room and amateur playhouse. In the 1950s, an antique store set up shop and Ludlow believes it was converted to a home in the late 1950s.

When the Ludlows purchased it, “It was our weekend house in the beginning,” she says. “We did the renovation between 2003 and 2004. The house was in very good condition.”

They expanded the kitchen and the dining room bringing the living space up to 1,953 square feet.

“The kitchen was designed for a gourmet cook — six-burner range top, double ovens, full Sub-Zero refrigerator, two separate Sub-Zero freezer drawers, two dishwashers, two farmhouse sinks, a Sub-Zero ice cream-maker, Statuary marble countertops,” Ludlow says. There is a large center island with bar seating.

“We used shelving for display rather than closed cabinets on one wall. We always rented houses in Provence and wanted to recreate the style of a Provençal kitchen,” she says — something also evident from the greeting sign at the front door that reads, “Bienvenue.”

The kitchen, which sits under a vaulted, beamed ceiling, is open to a second living room and dining room with a fireplace. Two sets of sliding glass doors lead out onto a slate patio that wraps around the extension.

The more formal living room is the former chapel. The walls have been painted white, while the cathedral ceiling has the original color. An antique chandelier illuminates the room from above, while sunlight drips in through the stained glass and several windows.

There are hardwood floors throughout and Provence limestone in the entranceway.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home includes a primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also an office space. The steeple has a room with three windows, outlets and flooring. There is also an attic.

The home also features central air-conditioning, surround sound and a 200-amp service.

The 0.4-acre parcel also holds a detached garage, which also dates back to 1829 when it was a carriage house. Ludlow says, “It was for the minister’s carriage with a side room for the horse.”

Nickla says, “There is plenty of room in the beautifully landscaped yard for a pool if desired.”

The house, located in the hamlet of Brookhaven, does not have any historic designation. The Town of Brookhaven doesn’t have the same restrictions that nearby Bellport Village does, Ludlow explains.

The close proximity to Bellport Village also makes the area very desirable. “You are five minutes from three great restaurants in the village as well as Painters in the hamlet,” Nickla says.

“The hamlet has so much to offer beginning with the Squassux Marina. It is a beautiful marina for your boating needs or just for evening strolls in the summer months. They also host a community festival in the summer and fall,” the agent says.

“The Hog Farm is another hidden gem in the hamlet. You can sign up for a co-op for fresh vegetables and flowers for pick up once a week. They have Farm Jam nights a few times in the summer as well. Live acoustic music and food from local businesses that include pizza, oysters and delicious desserts. This makes for unique community gatherings.”

Nickla also says that Brookhaven boasts “one of the nicest, kid-friendly libraries in the area. They have many activities for kids and adults. One of my favorites is the wreath-making class in the winter for Christmas. They also host cooking and jewelry-making classes along with book clubs.”

This article appeared in the July issue of Behind The Hedges Powered By the Long Island Press. Read the full digital edition here.