How Gardens Spring into Long Island Real Estate Sales

Spring is in the air! As the weather becomes more favorable and the temperatures warm, so does our affection for our gardens. We asked real estate agents about how gardens factor into sales. How do well-maintained gardens or outdoor spaces impact a property’s marketability and selling price? What are some smart solutions for landscaping concerns on a property that perhaps doesn’t have the most appealing garden?

Jennie Katz

BLUE ISLAND HOMES

BELLMORE

Absolutely a well-maintained garden or outdoor space can really boost a home’s appeal — buyers are quick to imagine themselves relaxing outside, entertaining friends or just enjoying a quiet morning coffee in a beautiful setting. It adds emotional value, which often translates into real value. A clean, inviting yard can make a great first impression before buyers even step inside. For properties that lack curb appeal, small changes go a long way — fresh mulch, seasonal flowers, potted plants or even a cozy seating area can totally shift a buyer’s perception. If the garden isn’t in great shape, focusing on tidiness and some low-maintenance greenery can still create that welcoming vibe without a big investment. Buyers don’t expect perfection, but they do want to feel like a space has been loved.

Alana Benjamin

MANHASSET

COMPASS

First impressions matter — and in real estate, curb appeal can make all the difference. As flowers bloom and the weather warms, a thoughtfully maintained garden or outdoor space can instantly elevate a home’s appeal. It’s not just about aesthetics; outdoor spaces help tell the story of a home. They can evoke a sense of charm, highlight functionality, or simply invite someone to imagine a life lived beyond the walls. Even simple touches—like planting colorful hydrangeas near the entrance or adding fresh mulch and seasonal flowers — can make a property feel more inviting. Strategic additions like trees for privacy or cozy seating areas can also help potential buyers picture themselves enjoying the space, which is key. Whether it’s a small patio or a spacious yard, a welcoming outdoor area often translates to more interest, more offers, and ultimately, a stronger sale price. A beautiful landscape doesn’t just complement the home—it becomes part of its value story.

Heidi Karagianis

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

PORT WASHINGTON

Everyone wants to list in late May when their house is in full bloom and lush. However, the spring market starts in February, arguably the dreariest time of the year for their garden. I always suggest getting a head start by taking photos as soon as soon as soon as you know you are thinking about listing. Even if you are a year out. Your pool will be open, the perennials will be popping, and the property will look great. This way, even if you decide to list in the dead of winter, you can showcase how wonderful the gardens are, which will bolster a stronger sale price. If you are “garden challenged,” I would suggest having renderings from a landscape architect or local nursery, with pricing, to add to the appeal and show what it could become. Most people don’t have that vision and if it’s clear in images, it will help them…and your seller.

Juan Guillermo Roa

THE AGENCY

HUNTINGTON

Impact of Well-Maintained Gardens on Property Value: A well-maintained garden boosts curb appeal and can increase a home’s value by 5% to 20%. Buyers are drawn to outdoor spaces that feel like extensions of the home, which can lead to faster sales and higher offers. Features like patios, fire pits, and seating areas make a property more appealing by adding functional outdoor living space. Smart Solutions for Less-Than-Perfect Gardens: If the garden needs a lift, there are easy ways to enhance it. Low-maintenance landscaping with drought-tolerant plants and ground cover can minimize upkeep while creating a neat appearance. Defining outdoor zones with pavers or gravel can give the yard purpose and make it feel larger. Artificial turf offers a consistently green, low-maintenance solution, while fresh mulch and clean edging create a polished, well-maintained look. Outdoor lighting, such as string lights or solar lamps, can instantly add ambiance and charm. Pro Tip: Highlighting the potential of outdoor spaces during showings helps buyers imagine the possibilities, making even a modest garden feel like a private oasis.

Nancy Slavin

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Well-maintained and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces can significantly enhance a home’s marketability and value. Strategic landscaping creates a seamless flow between the interior and exterior, offering a functional and inviting outdoor experience. Features like pools, pavilions, outdoor fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens—paired with custom pavers, hedges, and lush greenery—transform the garden into an ideal space for both entertaining and relaxation. The value of these spaces is further amplified by their potential for year-round use, whether it’s enjoying the outdoors in warmer months or cozying up by an outdoor fireplace in cooler weather. A beautifully landscaped garden does more than add visual appeal—it creates an immersive environment that evokes a sense of tranquility and luxury. These enhancements elevate the overall aesthetic and provide potential buyers with a true outdoor sanctuary, helping the property stand out in a competitive market and ultimately driving its value.

Karen Richter

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

Beautiful landscaping attracts buyers, and transforming a lackluster yard into a vibrant, eye-catching space significantly enhances curb appeal. One unique way to refresh your outdoor space is by incorporating vertical gardens — using trellises, hanging planters, or wall-mounted pockets to add layers of greenery without taking up ground space. This works especially well in small yards, adding dimension and interest. Creating a focal point, such as a fountain, birdbath, or sculpture, draws attention and adds charm. A simple garden pathway made of irregular stone, repurposed bricks, or even affordable quick-dry cement stepping stones can achieve the same effect. For color and texture, mix native plants and seasonal flowers for year-round interest with minimal maintenance. Unique planters — like repurposed barrels, wheelbarrows, or painted cinder blocks—enhance visual appeal. Be mindful of sunlight patterns in your yard to place plants effectively, and wait until after the final frost to plant flowers — I often use Mother’s Day as a guide. Outdoor lighting, such as solar lanterns, string lights, or pathway markers, enhances ambiance and makes the space inviting after dark. Finally, define cozy seating areas with a bench, hammock, or bistro set to extend the home’s living space. These small upgrades can make a huge impact on the beauty and appeal of your property.

This Real Estate Roundtable appeared in the April issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press. Read the full digital edition by clicking here. For more Real Estate Roundtables from our various magazines, tap this link.