The official start to summer is just a week away as of press time, however, it seems to have been a slow start to the rental season. Some reports even have summer Hamptons rentals down 30% from previous years, with an even bigger decline on the ultra-high-end of the market. What’s the reason? Has the cold and rainy spring we’ve had put a damper on rentals? Is it the market volatility? We turn to the experts who watch the stats to fill us in. Plus, we’re curious if there are any really great deals to be had for those renters who have held off on securing their place in the summer sun.

Matt Breitenbach

BREITENBACH ADVISORY TEAM

COMPASS

SOUTHAMPTON

The idea that Hamptons rentals are down 30% doesn’t reflect the whole picture. That number is based on limited data, often from a single brokerage and a few agents. There is no unified MLS here, and real visibility requires tracking across multiple brokerages and platforms, such as Airbnb, VRBO, and Wander. Without that, the data is incomplete and often misleading. BAT closed $3.6 million in rental volume at the end of 2024 for the 2025 season and has already secured an additional $5 million in rental volume this year. We’re tracking more in line with 2022 than 2023. What’s really happening? The Hamptons have transitioned from a resort town to a country town. There’s been a wave of buying over the past five years. More people are living here full-time or using their homes year-round, leading them to rent during the summer months and travel. The rise of the new Hamptons local or weekender is essential to think about. That’s increased rental inventory significantly. Additionally, new construction now accounts for nearly half of the active inventory. Buyers and developers are renting out these newer, turnkey homes, making it harder for older properties to compete. Developers are also pushing pricing and renting homes they aren’t selling, further adding to the rental home inventory. We’re also seeing a tech-driven shift in consumer behavior. Thanks to Airbnb, VRBO, and Wondery, people now approach Hamptons rentals in much the same way as they would book a hotel. They want flexibility — shorter stays, nontraditional timelines — which changes how the market functions. So yes, there are challenges. But this isn’t just a “market down” story. (1) You can’t say definitively that it’s down, and (2) it’s a much deeper shift in how people use and rent in the Hamptons.

Judi Desiderio

WILLIAM RAVEIS

EAST HAMPTON

2025 summer rentals in the Hamptons are on their own timetable — outside the norm for sure! Ordinarily, by the end of President’s Day weekend, 50% of all rentals are taken. This February was cold and nasty out and much of our audience went away to get out of the cold, nasty New York weather. Then the next few months were loaded with “black noise” — the opposite of relaxing “white noise” — between the geopolitical climate and the whiplash on Wall Street, there was a sense of paralysis . . . “let’s wait this out and see what happens.” Bottom line, it was the perfect storm for headwinds against Hampton summer rentals. But I assure you, by July 1, available rentals will no longer be available! When the blacktop gets boiling in New York City, there will be a mass exodus to cooler beach weather. Isn’t it better to be ahead of the masses? There are some very good deals. If the property is a true rental home, then deals will be struck. If the home is used by the owner and friends…then maybe they will choose not to acquiesce to this odd year and use it themselves.

Chris Coleman

COMPASS

MONTAUK

While there’s a prevailing narrative that the rental market is significantly down, that hasn’t entirely been our experience. This season did bring noticeable price corrections, with tenants securing deeper discounts than in previous years. Still, the market remains strong overall. The sheer volume of available inventory has given renters more options than ever, which may contribute to a perception of slower activity. That said, many of the premier, ultra high-end properties in Montauk did ultimately get rented — at least for part of the season.

Paulina Keszler

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

SOUTHAMPTON

Despite the buzz surrounding a reported 30% drop in Hamptons rentals, our numbers at Sotheby’s International Realty tell a different story — one of a steady and active market. April’s rental volume even saw an increase compared to the previous year. It’s important to note that many rental listings online may not be updated frequently, leading to discrepancies in availability. In fact, we began seeing significant activity as early as December, with daily lease signings. A large portion of these leases are renewals, as many renters look to secure top properties, and this momentum has continued throughout the spring. While the weather has been less than ideal, with a cold and rainy spring, that means we can look forward to a lush, green summer. It’s also common for the spring season to be slower, as families are often preoccupied with graduations and travel. We experienced a notably higher demand for full-season rentals this year, and as we enter June, we’re still seeing strong interest and new inquiries for July 1st move-ins and of course, August. August inventory is currently low, as many homeowners have opted to stay in their Hamptons homes rather than travel abroad. The quality of available properties plays a significant role as well; well-maintained and appealing homes tend to rent first. While there may be some attractive last-minute deals for renters, this is certainly not a fire sale. Overall, the Hamptons rental market remains healthy, resilient, and very much alive.

Brenda Giufurta

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

SOUTHAMPTON

The 2025 Hamptons rental season has been particularly dynamic and revealing. The market kicked off earlier and with more vigor than in previous years, and by taking a proactive approach, I was able to capitalize on the initial surge in demand. In this post-COVID landscape, advising property owners on smart pricing strategies has become more critical than ever. Encouraging competitive pricing not only helps maintain strong occupancy rates but also prevents the loss of potential tenants due to unrealistic expectations. It’s a strategy that continues to prove effective in today’s evolving economic environment. A deep understanding of seasonal trends has also been key. This year, July has outperformed August in terms of rental activity — a shift that mirrors broader travel and vacation planning patterns. With school calendars and key summer holidays influencing demand, it’s essential that owners remain responsive and flexible. Another notable trend is the increasing popularity of shorter rental periods. This reflects a growing renter preference for flexibility, a likely carryover from the lifestyle shifts prompted by recent global events. As the season progresses, late-summer deals remain appealing for budget-conscious renters, though they do come with the caveat of limited inventory. Overall, the ability to anticipate and adapt to these shifting patterns has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of the Hamptons rental market in 2025.

Patty Oakley and Brian Leicht

OAKLEY-LEICHT TEAM

SAUNDERS & ASSOCIATES

We believe a mix of market-specific factors are to blame for the slow start to the rental season. The stock market swings, election-year uncertainty, and renewed tariff concerns have caused renters to become more cautious. As a result, high-end tenants are hesitant to commit to rental prices at pandemic-era highs. Despite a cautious market and normalized demand, many landlords have yet to adjust their expectations and pricing. More rental options are available due to an increase in inventory, including homes that have not sold, including newly completed builds. Additionally, lifestyle shifts and global travel have led renters to choose Europe or alternate destinations, reducing long-term Hamptons leases. The spring rainy season may have shifted customer visits, but it hasn’t significantly impacted the 2025 summer rental market. A late-season surge, especially for shorter-term rentals, remains possible. For now, however, the Hamptons’ ultra-luxury rental market is facing a rare moment of hesitation — where patience, not urgency, is defining the summer season. The rush in April to secure homes from Memorial Day to Labor Day has diminished. Negotiating for July started in June. This delay in behavior gives the illusion of a soft season — but may simply reflect new patterns. Fortunately, we have rented most of our exclusive properties. However, one standout listing that is now open for July booking is 98 Pelham Street in Southampton Village. This coastal-style home features four bedrooms, two full baths, new décor, a new outdoor kitchen and four bicycles for your enjoyment.

Ashley J. Farrell

THE CORCORAN GROUP

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Summer rentals in our region are still wildly popular – it is the Hamptons after all! But I believe our robust sales market has had a significant impact on the dynamics of the leasing market. Many homebuyers in recent years have transitioned from one-time tenants to new landlords, and they’re absolutely saturating the market with new homes for rent. The basics of economics are at play here: when the tenant pool shrank rapidly after the height of the pandemic in 2020, it caused a surplus of inventory. In addition, many landlords have refused to negotiate when it comes to price, citing, “This is the rate I’ve always gotten.” So, tenants were given all the leverage: if one landlord won’t budge, it’s easy to pop over to the next for a better deal. Today, this creates a significant upside for vacation home seekers. The wild prices of the pandemic are seeing a correction, and there are still solid rental options, even as we enter summer. I believe last-minute leases will continue to be signed as the season progresses. There’s more “value” and less stress for tenants when compared to years past and in many ways, that’s a good thing.

This article appeared in the June 13, 2025, issue of Behind The Hedges inside Dan’s Papers. Read the full digital edition here. For previous Real Estate Roundtables, tap the link here.