The honorary chairmen of the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show Randy Kemper, left, and Tony Ingrao, far right, pose with jewelry designer Ranjana Khan and actress Kim Cattrall at the Preview Cocktail Party last weekend.

Despite some rainy weather, the 2024 East Hampton Antiques & Design Show brought out a crowd, including some A-list celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Cattrall, as well as some prominent figures from the world of design, last weekend.

A benefit for the East Hampton Historical Society, the show kicked off with the Preview Cocktail Party at Mulford Farm in the village on Friday, July 12. Tony Ingrao and Randy Kemper of the renowned architectural and interior design firm Ingrao Inc., and longtime East Hampton homeowners, were the honorary chairmen.

The Preview Cocktail Party was described as a dazzling affair with over 400 guests, including Cattrall and jewelry designer Ranjana Khan, mingling under the summer sky. Other notables who turned out for the event were the author Laura Doyle, socialite Lauren Dupont, designer Suzie Kondi, heiress and businesswoman Aerin Lauder Zinterhofer and billionaire philanthropist Katharine Rayner.

The weekend continued with the main event on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14. Despite the rain on Saturday, the show drew an enthusiastic crowd, including Jennifer Lopez, who drove over from her Water Mill home and was spotted enjoying the wide array of antiques and design pieces offered by nearly 50 exhibitors.

“The East Hampton Antiques & Design Show brings everyone together amongst some of these glorious buildings so you can shop ‘til you drop in this fabulous setting,” Kemper said in an interview with Behind the Hedges for a pre-show article. “We like it because it’s so intimate, and it’s right in the middle of the town of East Hampton. It just feels so local and wonderful.”

The East End interior design community was well represented throughout the weekend, with appearances by celebrated designers Steven Gambrel, Charlotte Moss, David Netto, Scott Sanders, Tom Samet & Nathan Wold and Marshall Watson.

East Hampton Historical Society Trustees also attended, including board president Debbie Druker, and Jim Brooks, Andrew Davis, Mike Clifford, Paige Daly, Marjorie Diamond, Hollis Forbes, Dale Ellen Leff, Sanda Lwin, Lys Marigold, Doris Meister, Jackie Mitchell, Frank Newbold, Bruce Siska, Amy Tarr, Neide Valeira and Sarah Wetenhall.

Celebrating its 18th year, the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show’s proceeds will once again support the East Hampton Historical Society and its efforts to preserve and promote the rich history of the area. This year’s show was sponsored by Ralph Lauren, Doyle Auctioneers and Appraisers, the Southampton Hospital Foundation, and Landscape Details, and was expertly managed by Green Tree Events.

With its combination of high-profile guests, dedicated supporters, and unique exhibitors such as Andrew Spindler of Andrew Spindler Antiques & Design and Ronald J. Wells of Wells & Company, the 2024 East Hampton Antiques & Design Show was a memorable and successful celebration of design and heritage.

