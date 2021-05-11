Shutterstock’s Jonathan Oringer Lists Bridgehampton Oceanfront Home for $52 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A rather striking modern home just feet from the ocean surf in Bridgehampton has found its way back on the market. The 10,300-square-foot home which sits on slightly more than two acres at 125 Mid Ocean Drive was listed last week for $52 million with Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Erica Grossman and Michaela Keszler.

The house, which has 160.46 feet of ocean frontage, sold for $40 million in 2014 when it was reported that Jonathan Oringer, the billionaire founder of Shutterstock, a stock media and editing tools provider, was the buyer.

Grossman and Keszler declined to comment through Douglas Elliman.

“The ocean can be seen and heard from anywhere on the property, creating an atmosphere of relaxed paradise,” they say in the listing.

Built in 2014 by Ben Krupinski Builder, the home was designed by Barnes Coy Architects with detailed elements and every turn. Interior features include walnut and limestone floors throughout, high ceilings and floor to ceiling glass windows and doors, letting natural light flow into each space.

The main floor includes an open gourmet kitchen, a dining area, a living room and large den/media room with a custom bar area.

There is also a large gym with a half bath, an office, and a studio. A game room/play room with a private spa area leads to the pool deck and outdoor space.

An infinity edge gunite pool with a spa and sun shelf are not to be overshadowed by the ocean view. An outdoor kitchen offers a grilling station and an adjacent outdoor living room features a fireplace and a television allowing for true indoor-outdoor living on the 1,800 square feet of patio/terraces and outdoor entertainment space.

The expansive living spaces and ocean views continues on the upper levels. There are a total of eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three half baths in the home. A master suite on its own floor with office, grand bathroom with soaking tub, and an ocean view terrace.

All of the bathrooms are equipped with custom stone and high-end fixtures, as well modern and open showers, with no detail left unnoticed, the listing says.

There is also radiant flooring throughout and a Crestron smart home Lutron lighting system.

Speaking of lighting, the private walkway to the beach is lit so you can find your way down to the sandy beach at any time.

[Listing: 125 Mid Ocean Drive, Bridgehampton |Brokers: Erica Grossman and Michaela Keszler, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

