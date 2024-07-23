Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Have you been wondering which are the most exclusive Hamptons properties on the market this summer? For those who can afford to browse, and for those of us who just want to dream, here are the top 10 most expensive estates currently on the Hamptons real estate market. There is a noticeable pattern, with all being on the water, and three of these top ten estates all situated on the sought-after Meadow Lane in Southampton.

1. 43 East Dune Lane, East Hampton | $120,000,000

Tucked away in a secluded haven within East Hampton Village, Dune Cottage is a 1910 estate, formerly part of the Wiborg Estate, boasting an unparalleled setting between the Atlantic Ocean, Hook Pond, and 200 acres of manicured fairways. Steeped in history, it has been home to iconic Jazz Age socialites and Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The meticulously restored residence, with 225 feet of ocean frontage, spans 11,000 square feet, blending vintage charm with modern sophistication. The main house features eight opulent bedroom suites, and a living room with 15-foot ceilings flowing seamlessly into an all-season oceanfront terrace. The home’s lower level includes a movie theater, gym, wellness center and private grotto leading to the heated swimming pool. A 1,500-square-foot guest studio adds two additional bedroom suites and more gym facilities. Terry Cohen of Hedgerow Exclusive Realty and Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group have the co-exclusive.

2. 70 & 71 Cobb Lane, Water Mill | $99,000,000

A compound on a private 21-acre peninsula south of the highway offers two significant waterfront estate homes with 3,100 feet of private shoreline on Burnett Creek, off Mecox Bay. Designed by Barnes Coy Architects, the first mansion provides 17,173 square feet with 13 bedrooms. The approximately nine-acre property holds a saltwater gunite pool and spa, a tennis court, a private dock and a two-level pool house with a commercial kitchen, gym, sauna and pool-side deck. Set on the 12.2-acre inland portion of the compound, the other residence features 28,000 square feet with a heated pool and spa, a pool house with pergola and moat, a courtyard with a fire pit, and multiple lounging/dining areas. Inside, there is a 14-seat movie theater, a two-lane bowling alley, a half-court for basketball, a professional gym, a 350-bottle wine cellar, a spa with sauna and steam room, an indoor swimming pool, and a game room with billiards, a 750-gallon shark tank, a wet bar and an arcade. Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, which sold the properties in 2021, has listed the compound for sale.

3. 370 & 372 Further Lane, East Hampton | $89,000,000

Also in East Hampton’s most desirable estate location, a rare seven-acre compound, with 220 feet of ocean frontage, offers absolute privacy and unobstructed Atlantic Ocean views. The property features a stunning 10,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion, masterfully designed by John Saladino, with premium quality custom details. The five-bedroom home boasts a dramatic triple-height entry, oversized living room, gourmet kitchen, and luxury primary suite. Every room offers breathtaking ocean views, and the waterside terrace features a fireplace, heated pool, and private beach path. An authentic 19th-century barn guest house, spanning 3,350 square feet, offers expansion possibilities and entertainment space. This ultimate retreat is perfect for those seeking a luxurious oceanfront lifestyle. With its prime location and stunning design, it’s a true gem. Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty represents the listing, which came on the market this summer.

4. 635 Daniels Lane, Sagaponack | $85,000,000

This 10-bedroom, 12.5-bath estate was born from the vision of a prominent real estate family 60 years ago. “Originally the creation of noted designer John Saladino, 635 Daniels Lane was then reimagined and expanded in 2005 by legendary architect Peter Marino. Its unique modernist design and dramatic setting mark it as one of the most iconic oceanfront properties in Sagaponack,” says listing agent Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group. The property has evolved into a 13,690-square-foot masterpiece under the expert eyes of these noted designers. Situated on five pristine acres, the home boasts an impressive 357 feet of ocean frontage, bordering a protected Peconic Land Trust nature preserve. Unobstructed views of the coastline stretch east and west, complemented by picturesque farm vistas and fiery western sunsets. As the light dances across the landscape, it illuminates the home’s striking architecture and the natural beauty that surrounds it, creating an ever-changing tapestry of elegance and charm.

5. 165 Surfside Drive Bridgehampton| $79,995,000

Situated on a sought-after Bridgehampton street, this stunning oceanfront retreat boasts 125 feet of pristine beachfront and 1.24 acres of lush grounds. The 8,600-square-foot estate, an open listing, is crafted by an esteemed design trio of Farrell Companies, Will Minnear Architect and Hampton Yards, redefines luxury living. Eight lavish bedroom suites, most with ocean views and terrace access, await. A dramatic entrance hall with soaring windows seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor spaces. The state-of-the-art kitchen, adorned with bespoke Ciuffo Cabinetry and high-end appointments, is complemented by a secondary service kitchen for effortless entertaining. The oceanfront primary suite on the main level is a true showstopper, featuring a private poolside oasis and direct beach access. A second upstairs primary suite includes an expansive bathroom and its sitting room. Additional highlights include a breathtaking roof deck with covered dining, bar, spa, and putting green, offering panoramic ocean vistas, as well as a heated six-car garage and oceanfront pool mere steps from the shore.

6. 1320 Meadow Lane, Southampton | $59,000,000

Occupying a prime position on prestigious Meadow Lane in the village, this parcel presents a rare opportunity to create a truly unique oceanfront haven. “Encompassing nearly ten acres with 550 feet of ocean frontage — plus deeded access to the bay — 1320 Meadow Lane offers the rare opportunity to create a spectacular custom estate, in one of Southampton’s most coveted locations,” says Davis, who represents this listing with Bespoke Real Estate. In fact, it is the only developable parcel of this size. Secluded from public access and nestled among vast dunes, this is a private refuge. One could use the 17,980-square-foot estate foundation currently on the property or collaborate with architects and designers to craft a new masterpiece. It also comes with deeded access to a bayfront parcel across Meadow Lane, overlooking Shinnecock Bay. Confidential private viewings are available upon request.

7. 1370 Meadow Lane, Southampton | $55,000,000

Also situated on Meadow Lane this 2.6-acre estate boasts views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. With 125 feet of beachfront, the sandby beach is accessible by private boardwalk. The property’s location offers easy access to the village while still affording the utmost privacy. The 8,300-square-foot, upside-down house offers a main living area on the second level to take full advantage of the ocean views. It features a custom kitchen, a formal dining room with a fireplace overlooking Shinnecock Bay, an octagonal living room with ocean views. Designed by Francis Fleetwood with a gut renovation in 2016, the home has eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms, including the second-floor primary suite with an ocean view terrace, walk-in closet and sitting room. A convenient elevator grants access to all three levels of the home. Other highlights of this property include a 14-by-40-foot heated gunite pool with sundeck and a Har-Tru tennis court. Bespoke Real Estate represents the listing.

8. 115 Beach Lane, Wainscott, | $52,500,000

Also repped by Bespoke, this distinctive contemporary home along the ocean may be familiar to fans of HBO’s Successions. Sitting on a 2.5-acre, the estate’s innovative pavilion-style design by Barnes Coy Architects seamlessly blends sleek modernity with classic elegance. The main living area boasts a 22-foot glass wall for ocean viewing, a stone fireplace and a custom Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau appliances. The primary suite is a serene retreat, complete with soaring ceilings, two lavish bathrooms, and unobstructed ocean views. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art movie theater, a well-equipped gym, and luxurious spa facilities. The outdoor space is a true haven, featuring an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, and expansive terrace perfect for soaking up the coastal scenery. This exceptional property offers the ultimate in luxury living, privacy, and relaxation. Bespoke Real Estate, which sold the house to the current owner in 2021 for $45 million, is again representing the listing.

9. 623 Halsey Neck Lane, Southampton | $52,000,000

In the heart of the village’s estate section, a majestic residence awaits. Conceived by the visionary architect Jaquelin T. Robertson in 1990 for discerning owners Ahmet and Mica Ertegun, this masterpiece occupies a coveted 5.5-acre west-facing property. With 450 feet of picturesque frontage on Taylor Creek, including a private boat dock, this estate offers an idyllic setting. The sprawling 11,000-square-foot manor, presented in exceptional condition, boasts generously proportioned rooms with soaring ceilings throughout. Ten luxurious bedrooms and thirteen and a half bathrooms, including a staff wing, provide ample space for gracious living. The elevated swimming pool, measuring 20 x 75 feet, offers breathtaking water views, while the expansive grounds face a nature reserve, capturing direct ocean breezes and painting the sky with warm hues during early evening sunsets. On the market for the first time, this rare gem presents a unique opportunity to own a piece of architectural history. Erica Grossman of Douglas Elliman and Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group rep the listing.

10. 346 Meadow Lane, Southampton, | $45,000,000

Nestled on the exclusive Meadow Lane, this beachside refuge boasts 200 feet of untouched ocean frontage and 2.3 acres of lush grounds, offering a blissful retreat mere moments from Coopers Beach amenities and the village center. This stunning stucco residence, masterfully designed by Beyer Blinder Belle, with interiors reimagined by French designer Andree Putman, presents a rare fusion of elegance and coastal charm. With seven spacious bedrooms spread across three levels, the home showcases gracious living areas that seamlessly flow onto expansive balconies, decks, a poolside terrace, and a picturesque dining pavilion. Additional highlights include sleek new appliances, mechanical systems, and meticulously refurbished interior elements. There is also a separate two-car garage with a studio and bath above and a private tennis court. Tim Davis and Thomas P. Davis of The Corcoran Group and Bespoke Real Estate represent the property.

And receiving an honorable mention is 33 Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton, which is asking $44.5 million. Featured on the cover of the July Fourth issue of Behind The Hedges, the property is represented by Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh of the Atlantic Team along with their Douglas Elliman colleagues, Erica Grossman and Enzo Morabito. The ultimate in beachfront luxury awaits at the Lily Pond Estate on one of the most esteemed streets in not only the Village of East Hampton, but anywhere in the Hamptons. Situated high on a double-dune, the recently refreshed main residence boasts expansive Atlantic views with 175 feet of ocean frontage.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Instagram and X.