Lily Pond Estate: ‘Unobstructed Views Are the Star of the Show’

There is nothing quite like living on the ocean. The ultimate in beachfront luxury awaits at the Lily Pond Estate on one of the most esteemed streets in not only the Village of East Hampton, but anywhere in the Hamptons. Situated high on a double-dune, the recently refreshed main residence boasts expansive Atlantic views with 175 feet of ocean frontage. It is listed exclusively with Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh of the Atlantic Team along with their Douglas Elliman colleagues, Erica Grossman and Enzo Morabito. The current asking price is $44,500,000.

“It’s an incredible rarity to have a compound on the ocean in East Hampton with unobstructed sea views,” says Kang, noting the large, amenity-filled guest house, pool, tennis court and gardens. “The vistas are breathtaking, granting you both awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets over the ocean. Also, the permitted expansion offers an incredible opportunity to add more livable space if you need it.”

The cedar-shingled main house measures 6,935 square feet, but is permitted to add onto the current footprint, bringing the living space up to 10,653 square feet.

“There is so much great potential to still be found here, as there are plans in place to expand the current house to have four more ocean-view bedrooms, which is very special,” Kang says of the possibility of increasing the bedroom count to 10, as well as upping the bathroom-count from seven to 13. Arkadiusz Piegdon of Lynne Breslin Architects, based in Brooklyn, developed the expansion plans for Lily Pond Estate. The approvals being in place is a big value in and of itself, as it took many years to obtain and sits ready for a buyer to create a home to their exact liking.

“The plans have all been done and approved which makes it easy for a new buyer that would want to take advantage of that potential to expand,” Kang adds. Even without the addition, this property is one-of-a-kind.

“One element that makes this property so special is how close the house is to the ocean, while still protected by the dune,” says Keogh. “The ability to have a guest house, pool, and a tennis court in such close proximity to the ocean is unmatched.”

“The interior is all about the sweeping ocean views and bringing in the light from the ocean,” Agnello says. “When you enter the home the first thing you see is the ocean. From the big windows in the living room to the floor-to-ceiling windows in the primary bedroom, the unobstructed views are the star of the show.”

The home has been completely staged with furniture throughout that allows the interior to shine, the agents say. The furniture is available for purchase separately.

The 2,091-square-foot guest house, last renovated in 2022, provides a space not only for weekend visitors but also an entertainment space with a billiard room, as well as a steam shower and sauna for a bit of respite.

The existing permits allow for an additional bedroom for a total of two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The heated gunite pool is tucked away between the main house and the guest house, affording the ultimate privacy.

Outdoor recreation doesn’t stop there. The estate is quite unique in that its tennis court/basketball court was one of the last to be allowed to have lighting before East Hampton Village changed the rule. The court was designed by the team that also designed the courts at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Forest Hills.

“The tennis court, with its professional dark-sky lighting, is another rarity as it’s the only lit private court in East Hampton, and due to changes in the zoning, you can never get it again,” says Keogh. The 1.81-acre property also features exquisite meandering gardens that include a koi pond with a waterfall.

“The estate is beautifully and thoughtfully landscaped. No expense was spared in choosing the stunning specimen trees and plantings found throughout the property and it greatly contributes to the privacy and peacefulness of the surroundings,” Kang says. “It’s lovely year-round, as every season brings different plantings and colors to the landscape, and having gardens like this right on the ocean is really not something you see every day.”

Keogh points to the home’s location, “beautifully set on top of a double dune, meaning you have a revetment which protects from beach erosion.” Still, he adds there has been no evidence of beach erosion here in 60 years.

“With 175 feet of private ocean frontage, it is a very special place, with sweeping views from every corner of the house,” he adds.

“This home certainly affords the utmost in seclusion and location. East Hamptons has long been a top destination due to the splendor of its beaches, and the vibrancy of the town, with world-class dining, shopping and cultural institutions,” Agnello says.

“The proximity to both the ocean and town is what sets it apart from the other communities in the Hamptons. You really get the best of both worlds. The Town of East Hampton and all it has to offer is just a five-minute drive from the house, yet when you come home, you immediately feel the privacy and peacefulness of the location. The house is tucked away down a long driveway, and the beach is also extremely private, so it feels as if you’re on the ocean by yourself.”

The Atlantic Team, a 20-year partnership between Agnello, Keogh and Kang, has consistently achieved record-breaking sales in the high-end luxury home market in the Hamptons.

“We are proud to have consistently ranked among the top two teams in the Hamptons at Douglas Elliman. We have experience selling oceanfront homes, and really understand the nuance of this market and who the right clientele is for this kind of property,” Keogh says.

“We’re leveraging our network and our experience in pursuit of the right buyer,” for Lily Pond Estate, says Kang.

“This property is unique in that the right buyer is really going to want to be in East Hampton and understand how being on the ocean here is different than being on the ocean elsewhere in the Hamptons, like Montauk or Amagansett. We know these villages and hamlets inside and out and help our clients to realize the true value of location.”

