Fountaingate Gardens – Where Long Island Living Is Easy

Imagine the next phase of your retirement — living in a beautiful new apartment home, among like-minded peers, no worries about snow, cooking, household chores or costly repairs. Your only concerns for the day are which lectures to attend, what activities to choose and perhaps what to order for dinner. Imagine having peace of mind knowing that your financial future is secure with predictable monthly expenses, and you have a healthcare safety net in place should you ever need it. This is not a fantasy – it’s life at Fountaingate Gardens, Long Island’s newest Life Plan Community for active adults 62 and older.

Independent, Worry-Free Living

Life Plan Communities offer a unique option for members who seek not only a dynamic lifestyle but also want to plan for a secure future. With more seniors on Long Island choosing to remain here rather than retiring elsewhere, Life Plan Communities provide another alternative for successful aging in place.

The 129-apartment Fountaingate Gardens is the newest addition to the Gurwin Healthcare System, a full-service healthcare and senior living organization in Commack. “Fountaingate Gardens completes the vision of a Life Plan Community on our 36-acre campus,” says Stuart B. Almer, president and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System. “With more than 35 years of experience in caring for aging Long Islanders, adding Fountaingate Gardens is the final piece to our senior living puzzle.”

Different from typical real estate transactions, members of a Life Plan Community pay a partially refundable entrance fee for their apartment, and then a fixed, all-inclusive monthly fee that covers all aspects of life in the community. With 17 different floor plan options in two residential buildings, members can choose from brand new one- or twobedroom apartments— all with high-end designer kitchens — some with terraces and/or dens, patios and/or water views.

“Independent living is really independent,” Almer says. “If someone chooses to have their meals in their home or host visiting guests, they can do that. And often they find this lifestyle is less expensive than living in their own private homes, when considering taxes, home repairs, food and other expenses.”

Plus, every apartment is extended by the connected community clubhouse, just a short walk from every apartment door.

Amenities Galore

The Clubhouse is the central hub of activity at Fountaingate Gardens. Here you find the community concierge, ready to assist with any question, request or service, and an array of comfortable social gathering spaces, each with its own unique design and purpose.

“The Clubhouse offers a very social atmosphere,” Almer says, noting members can be found at any given time in a class in the art studio, playing cards in the library, participating in a yoga or Zumba class in the multipurpose room or taking in a lecture in the theatre. “Rain or shine, there is always something to do.”

The Clubhouse’s well-equipped gym, hosting stimulating group workout classes and one-on-one personal training, is a daily draw for many fitness buffs, “And helps make staying fit easy and enjoyable,” says Almer. Another favorite in The Clubhouse: the heated, indoor saltwater pool — a popular spot for aquatic classes or simply lounging with friends or family who come to visit.

“As a Life Plan Community, our goal is to keep our members active and healthy, and that’s reflected in the amenities and dining options,” Almer says.

Within The Clubhouse is a choice of eateries, including a casual bistro for breakfast and lunch, and a formal dining room for daily dinners and Sunday brunch with friends. Cocktails and light snacks are enjoyed in the pub, where members gather for lively happy hours and themed events.

Beyond The Clubhouse, the grounds are bucolic and parklike, and include walking paths, bocce and pickleball courts, as well as a nature preserve with a fish-filled brook, member gardening beds and a newly built dog park.

Truly Aging in Place

Members of a Life Plan Community enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle, but have the added benefit of a healthcare safety net should their needs change in the future. At Fountaingate Gardens, that healthcare safety net is Gurwin Healthcare System.

“The unique healthcare safety net is what sets Life Plan Communities like Fountaingate Gardens apart from most other senior living options available,” says Almer. “Our members enjoy a rich lifestyle and a plethora of amenities, but have peace of mind, knowing that guaranteed priority access to other care levels and services is available on campus, if ever needed.”

As an example, Almer noted that members at Fountaingate Gardens might use the services of the rehabilitation center after a joint replacement or other surgery, and move seamlessly back to their own apartments. “And should their needs ever become greater, they have priority access to all programs, and their monthly fees remain the same. It really does provide true aging in place and priceless peace of mind for our members and their families,” he says.

“Our members aren’t willing to compromise their quality of life now to ensure their futures,” Almer says. “Fountaingate Gardens really offers them the best of both worlds.”

Entrance fees at Fountaingate Gardens start at approximately $450,000, with monthly fees beginning at $3600. Select apartments are still available.

Fountaingate Gardens is located at 32 Hauppauge Road, Commack, 631-715-2693; For more information, visit: www.fountaingateli.org.

PARTNER CONTENT