Joy Behar, the Emmy Award-winning co-host of ABC-TV’s popular daytime talk show The View, is selling her Sag Harbor home of nearly a decade.

Behar has listed the restored Victorian with Saunders & Associates’ Ed Gaetjens and John F. Wines and Bill Wines of the Wines Team. The asking price is $10.5 million, nearly two and a half times what she paid for it almost a decade ago.

“It is a timeless home that balances Victorian charm and modest living,” Gaetjens tells Behind The Hedges. In the heart of the historic village at 98 Bay Street, “The best location in Sag Harbor,” Gaetjens continues, “close to Havens Beach, the Sag Harbor Yacht Club, the marina and the village shops and restaurants.”

The 0.63-acre, manicured lot sits on the corner of High Street with the 4,500-square-foot home with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and five grand fireplaces, plus a pool and a guest house out back.

Originally built in 1903, and elegantly renovated, it was featured in the pages of Behind The Hedges magazine in 2021. She filled with unique art, period pieces, and eclectic items, but we hear she recently moved out before it was officially listed last week.

“This house is over 100 years old — I’m almost as old as this house!” she quipped in the interview. “But it’s a beautiful house, it has bones, and it has history.”

A 250-square-foot wraparound porch leads to light-filled interiors, “thoughtfully tailored for today’s discerning homeowner,” the listing says. The 2,279-square-foot first floor includes a chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances such as dual dishwashers, plus a spacious walk-in pantry and even a fireplace. The formal dining room also boasts a fireplace, and the living room with plenty of natural light and access to the backyard, home to an 800-square-foot freeform pool surrounded by a bluestone patio and specimen trees for privacy.

There is also a den and private office on the first floor.

Two elegant staircases ascend to the second floor with 1,660 square feet of sleeping chambers. The primary suite offers a fireplace, a spa-like en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Another generously sized en suite guest bedroom allows for privacy. Two additional guest bedrooms share a bathroom. It was in one of these guest bedrooms where Behar filmed the view during the COVID-19 pandemic, she told Hedges in 2021.

There is also a laundry room on the upper level for convenience.

To the rear of the property, there is a 980-square-foot cottage as an added place for guests. The studio boasts a fireplace, a loft and a full bathroom.

“Additionally, the 220-square-foot garage grants practicality without compromising aesthetics, maintaining the compound’s seamless design,” according to the listing.

Behar purchased the home from Claudia Tachlich and her husband, Michael Taglich, the chairman and president of Taglich Brothers, a New York City-based securities firm, in 2016 for $4.75 million.

The house wasn’t even for sale when Behar “fell in love with it,” she told Hedges.

“I was looking at the one next door, a brand new big house, that was too much money,” she recalled. “I asked the broker, ‘Can you find out if he wants to sell this house?’ The owner said ‘Only at top dollar and as is.’ I took it.”