Wainscott Oceanfront Home Sells for $45 Million After Buyers ‘Fell in Love With the Architecture’

A distinctive contemporary home along the ocean in Wainscott, which recently appeared in an episode of HBO’s Succession, has found a buyer for $45 million, in what will be in the top 10 trades on the South Fork this year.
Bespoke Real Estate represented both sides in the transaction, which closed Tuesday. The name of the buyer was not disclosed.
The 2.55-acre property, framed by 230 feet of oceanfront and farm fields on Beach Lane, first went on the market in 2020 for $52 million. Cody Vichinsky, a co-founder of Bespoke, said the brokerage took over the exclusive in recent months and within 60 days found a buyer, a testament, he said, to their hyper-targeting marketing system.
The new owners “fell in love with the architecture. The architecture, to them, was perfection,” Vichinsky said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s language, it’s vernacular — they understood it and appreciated the home,” he said.
Designed by Barnes Coy Architects, the 11,000-square-foot home features unique inverted rooflines, which principal Chris Coy has said, “express a diverse village of parts…but deeply integrated from within by passageways and staircases…offering opaque surfaces of teak, stucco, granite and zinc that alternate with transparent swaths of tempered glass.”
Earlier this month, the home was seen during an episode of Succession, starring Adrien Brody, in which his character, Josh Aaronson summons Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, and Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, to his beachfront mansion.
Mayfair Construction built the six-bedroom, 10-bath house in 2018 for David Susser, an aerospace and defense entrepreneur, and his wife, Marla Susser.
“The house is really intentiellgiently designed,” said Vichinsky. “The codes in the Town of East Hampton, particularly when it relates to FEMA, it is really challenging,” he said, adding the issue is always maximizing the space and vista. “They played the code to perfection,” he said of the owner and architect. With split levels throughout the house and the use of angles, they were able to capture views from nearly every room.
A foyer at the ground level provides an entrance to the elevated central pavilion, where there is a dramatic inverted pyramid ceiling sheathed in teak in the great room opposite a 22-foot wall of glass that opens to the pool deck. A custom Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau appliances is at one end of the open floor plan, featuring a show-stopping black and white marble backsplash. The kitchen looks out onto the dining and living areas with a floor-to-ceiling stone hearth and a sleek gas fireplace.
The eastern pavilion holds the master wing that curves toward the ocean. The bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings and a wall of glass, two bathrooms with glass-enclosed showers, heated floors and a soaking tub. A large den offers access to the pool deck with a custom heated infinity pool and spa with a Lautner edge.
The western pavilion’s upper level holds a cabana bathroom with outdoor access and a recreation room with a wet bar and custom built-ins, plus two ensuite bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows. Just below, on the mezzanine level, there are three more ensuite bedrooms.
Beneath the east pavilion is a light-filled gym that connects to a luxurious spa bathroom, steam room and a storage garage.
The sale of 115 Beach Lane is among the priciest trades of 2021. Jule Pond in Southampton, which was also represented by Bespoke, closed for $105 million in October. In the spring, the designer Calvin Klein sold his oceanfront estate in East Hampton for a total of $85 million.
Last month, 840 Meadow Lane, an 8.3-acre property with “a 30-room fairytale Tudor mansion,” sold for $70 million.
Earlier this year, neighboring East Hampton properties off of East Hampton’s Further Lane sold for approximately $60 million each. Billionaire investor James Chanos, sold his three-acre property at 70 Further Lane for $59.5 million on February 5, according to the deed transfers this month, in an off-market transaction. The 7.7-acre property next door at 30 Spaeth Lane, originally listed for $72 million, sold for $60 million on March 15.
Another top sale so far this year was that of Burnt Point, a 25,000-square-foot estate on 25 secluded acres on Georgica Pond that closed at $47 million in April. Billionaire former pharmaceuticals entrepreneur Stewart Rahr, who bought the property in 2005 for $39.25 million, was asking $56 million. Bespoke, which also represented the listing, says it was the highest price for non-ocean waterfront.
The brokerage’s unconventional model is structured so that out of the 62 people it employs, only six agents sell and the rest are in support roles. “We’re really able to really scout who is in the market —the right owners. What we did, which is not revolutionary by any means, we targeted a group of people who we knew like modern architecture,” he explained. “We found the right buyer to engage. I would argue . . . our framework our proprietary methodology really sealed the deal on this one.”
Since January 1, 2020, Vichinsky says Bespoke has sold 18 oceanfront homes. “The oceanfront market just took off. There’s a lot of liquidity that has come into the market. It’s become more clear to a lot of people that oceanfront properties are just so non-commoditized,” he said, adding that Bespoke has carved out a niche only selling properties above $10 million.
“There were seven oceanfront estate properties in Wainscott total and we sold four out of seven in the last 23 months,” he said.