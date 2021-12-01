Wainscott Oceanfront Home Sells for $45 Million After Buyers ‘Fell in Love With the Architecture’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A distinctive contemporary home along the ocean in Wainscott, which recently appeared in an episode of HBO’s Succession, has found a buyer for $45 million, in what will be in the top 10 trades on the South Fork this year.

Bespoke Real Estate represented both sides in the transaction, which closed Tuesday. The name of the buyer was not disclosed.

The 2.55-acre property, framed by 230 feet of oceanfront and farm fields on Beach Lane, first went on the market in 2020 for $52 million. Cody Vichinsky, a co-founder of Bespoke, said the brokerage took over the exclusive in recent months and within 60 days found a buyer, a testament, he said, to their hyper-targeting marketing system.

The new owners “fell in love with the architecture. The architecture, to them, was perfection,” Vichinsky said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s language, it’s vernacular — they understood it and appreciated the home,” he said.

Designed by Barnes Coy Architects, the 11,000-square-foot home features unique inverted rooflines, which principal Chris Coy has said, “express a diverse village of parts…but deeply integrated from within by passageways and staircases…offering opaque surfaces of teak, stucco, granite and zinc that alternate with transparent swaths of tempered glass.”

Earlier this month, the home was seen during an episode of Succession, starring Adrien Brody, in which his character, Josh Aaronson summons Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, and Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, to his beachfront mansion.

Mayfair Construction built the six-bedroom, 10-bath house in 2018 for David Susser, an aerospace and defense entrepreneur, and his wife, Marla Susser.

“The house is really intentiellgiently designed,” said Vichinsky. “The codes in the Town of East Hampton, particularly when it relates to FEMA, it is really challenging,” he said, adding the issue is always maximizing the space and vista. “They played the code to perfection,” he said of the owner and architect. With split levels throughout the house and the use of angles, they were able to capture views from nearly every room.

A foyer at the ground level provides an entrance to the elevated central pavilion, where there is a dramatic inverted pyramid ceiling sheathed in teak in the great room opposite a 22-foot wall of glass that opens to the pool deck. A custom Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau appliances is at one end of the open floor plan, featuring a show-stopping black and white marble backsplash. The kitchen looks out onto the dining and living areas with a floor-to-ceiling stone hearth and a sleek gas fireplace.