Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun: Bringing a New Level of Representation to the Hamptons Luxury Market

The two extraordinary estates at 18 and 22 Maple Street in Montauk provide an exquisite setting for entertaining. To help people visualize what it would be like to own the ultraluxury properties and entertain there, Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of the Eklund|Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman recently hosted an elegant party at the stunning compound.

Clients, brokers and other business partners in attendance took in the breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean from rooftop decks, outdoor terraces, heated pools and spas, and through floor-to-ceiling windows and glass walls. They mingled in the various entertaining spaces, harmoniously designed with the highest levels of detail and amenities, including the Boffi-outfitted culinary kitchens, which are a chef’s dream with top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances and separate areas for meal prep and gathering.

The party was part of Rosko and Braun’s custom-tailored, professional representation for the Montauk compound, which is on the market for $36.3 million. The elite brokers bring unmatched skill, market expertise, enthusiasm and attention to every aspect of representing luxury properties and servicing discerning clientele. For each property they represent, they chart a precise and intricate marketing course that includes sophisticated photography and videography, custom-targeted email and social media campaigns, and marketing through curated digital and print media outlets and through broad personal and professional networks.

Rosko and Braun are the Hamptons co-leaders for the Eklund|Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman’s No. 1 mega team nationwide, with $3.77 billion in transactions for 2023. The Hamptons team, which includes four agents in total, achieved more than $340 million in transactions, contracts and new exclusives last year. The team also recorded the highest sale price for a Hamptons listing in 2023 and the highest for the first half of 2024.

Besides the Montauk properties, which could be sold together or separately, the Hamptons team has several other one-of-a-kind properties on the market. For instance, “an incredible oceanfront listing at 72 Shore Road in Amagansett for $9,995,000,” says Rosko. “It was redone in 2018 and is completely turn-key. It’s an amazing setting, and we don’t expect it to last.”

In addition to representing these and other exquisite listings on the market, Rosko and Braun have developed an excellent reputation for representing off-market properties with the utmost care, finesse and discretion. The team currently has $180 million in off-market properties available, including four oceanfront properties, one bayfront and many other ultra-luxury properties. One of the oceanfront properties is a spectacular new construction with a $55 million guidance price that took more than four years to build.

“With off-market sales, we offer our sellers complete privacy and discretion at every stage of the marketing process,” says Rosko. “The more public a figure is, the less public they want their personal family assets to be, and we have built our off-market portfolio by building trust. If you are doing a really good job for your clients, these top-tier clients will talk to their friends about how you are managing their listing with care and discretion. As we continue to build our reputation in this market segment, about 30 or 40 brokers come to us a week to ask about our off-market offerings.”

Rosko and Braun, who began partnering in 2019, bring unique strengths and networks to the team. Rosko, part of a fourth-generation Southampton family, has an MBA in real estate financing and has worked full-time in real estate for 15 years. Braun, who began her career in New York City real estate, began focusing exclusively on the Hamptons in 2011 – and quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the market. “Our personalities and the way we do business are different,” says Rosko. “As a team, we are compatible with a large span of personalities. Marcy’s circle is not my circle; we are very broad in our scope, bringing multiple intelligences and precise skills. Marcy brings incredible organization. When it comes to working with a buyer, no one listens more precisely and finds the right property for the buyer at a pace like Marcy.”

Braun notes that Rosko has a knack for acquiring listings. “He has been riding a wave for several years and has great momentum, as his stellar reputation continues to grow,” she says.

Some listings come from Rosko’s Instagram page, @NYCSilverSurfer, where he has garnered more than 12,000 organic followers with his imagery and storytelling.

“I’m a photographer and videographer – and I am passionate about both,” he says. “Getting the right imagery on properties starts the conversation. Showing unique experiences that capture people on social media – that’s my passion, and it has been instrumental in getting a multitude of listings. As a result of following my social media, about a dozen people came to me this year inquiring about me listing their home for sale.”

Notable sales for the team have included 51 West End Road in East Hampton, a rare oceanfront property offering 170 feet of ocean frontage, sunrises over the Atlantic Ocean and sunsets over Georgica Pond, which traded for $35 million. Another standout transaction was a Southampton Village waterfront in the estate section, last asking $30 million.

Recent sales include 52 Wooley Street, an immaculate compound in Southampton Village that changed hands for $7,995,000. “It has great proximity to the village and a legal guesthouse, which is rare in Southampton,” Rosko says. “We sold it within a week at asking price; it was priced exactly right.” And 3 Taft Place in Sag Harbor Village was another remarkable recent sale, selling at the asking price of $6,295,000. “3 Taft was a record-number sale for a home not directly on the water in this neighborhood,” says Braun.

Rosko adds, “We are super-excited and grateful to represent these outstanding properties, and to be able to bring a new level of representation to our buyers and sellers.”

