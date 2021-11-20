Massive Oceanfront Estate on Southampton Village’s Meadow Lane Sells for $70 Million

In what is the third-highest known real estate transaction so far in 2021, an oceanfront estate in Southampton recently sold this week for $70 million.

Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group represented the listing at 840 Meadow Lane, an 8.3-acre property with “a 30-room fairytale Tudor mansion.” The estate went on the market in June for $75 million. It had been in the home of Julia Vance Carter, a lawyer who died in 2014, according to The Wall Street Journal. Davis told WSJ that the buyer, whom he declined to identify, is planning for a major renovation that could cost $25 million or more.

The sale is the third priciest trade known this year. Jule Pond in Southampton closed for $105 million in October (it had been asking $145 million). In the spring, the designer Calvin Klein sold his oceanfront estate in East Hampton for a total of $85 million — the larger parcel with the home traded at $75 million, while an adjacent separate parcel sold at $10 million.

The 19,000-square-foot mansion at 840 Meadow Lane was a former “summer cottage,” originally built in 1929, features grand living spaces, including a 24-by-38-foot living room with double-height ceilings and a massive stone hearth at the center, according to the listing. The home also boasts an oceanside library, a solarium, a formal dining room, a library/office and a media room.

Situated along 512 feet of the sandy beach, the home is an impressive 300 feet wide, allowing for seven oceanfront suites spread over two floors and seaside terraces and decks. There’s also a separate wing for staff, a guest apartment, an attached guest cottage and a separate guest/staff house with a gym, sauna, art gallery and “whimsical Coney Island-inspired game rooms.”

The property also offers a 48-foot swimming pool with a spa and a tennis court. Part of the 8.3 acres includes a bay-front parcel that offers a boat mooring.

The home’s location makes it a quick trip to the heart of Southampton Village with its shopping and restaurants. It also offers convenient access to the helipad, four miles away on Meadow Lane.

While 840 Meadow Lane was one of the largest homes along the ocean on Meadow Lane, it was not the most expensive one on the market. Mylestone at Meadow Lane, a 15,000-square-foot home on a rare double waterfront, eight-acres with views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Shinnecock Bay, is listed with Bespoke Real Estate at $175 million.

Then there is 1320 Meadow Lane, the single largest lot on the ocean in Southampton Village at almost 10 acres, that is on the market for $85 million. The 18,000-square-foot mansion is represented by John McHugh of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Lastly, the two lots at 1080 and 1100 Meadow Lane are being offered for sale together at $78 million. Together, they offer 500 feet of ocean frontage. There are several houses on the properties; a main house and a beach house at 1080 Meadow Lane and a “tennis” house next to the tennis court at 1100 Meadow Lane. Hedgerow Exclusive Properties and Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty have a co-exclusive.