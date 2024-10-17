Ornare at 98-100 Main Street in Southampton Village will host a Farrow & Ball cocktail event on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Ready for a fall color makeover at your home?

Farrow & Ball, the manufacturer of paints and wallpapers largely based upon historic color palettes, is hosting an exclusive cocktail event in Southampton next week to celebrate “design, color and craftsmanship”

The British company is inviting the public to Ornare, the Southampton showroom for the Brazilian kitchen and cabinetry maker, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Farrow & Ball Color Expert will be on hand to offer advice on creating the perfect space.

If you book an in-home color consultation during the event, you will receive a 15% discount on Farrow & Ball paints and wallpapers.

Those who wish to attend have been asked to RSVP by email to ornare@headandhand.com.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.