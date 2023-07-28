Interior designers and architects put their talents on display at the Ornare Showroom Southampton location.

Brazilian design house Ornare celebrated the art of home entertainment and tablescaping in its Southampton showroom location last week with its partnership with Brazilian lifestyle product designer Tania Bulhões.

The pop-up event featured architects Rhamona Asfora and Robson Trevisan, interior designer Elsa Soyars and architect and interior designer Lenka Soares. Fabiola Lwow, the Hamptons showroom director, managed the event this past weekend.

Along with the other designers, a selection of Tania Bulhões’s exclusive tableware was on display during the pop up in “a perfect combination of Brazilian uniqueness.”

Ornare, globally recognized for its bespoke collections of cabinetry, kitchens and closets, focuses on maintaining comfort and functionality in its sleek and elegant designs.

The Ornare Hamptons Showroom opened at 98-100 Main Street in 2021 and has a vast array of iconic Ornare kitchen, cabinetry and closet designs and collections on display. Ornare uses all eco-certified wood and premium materials; each collection is fully customizable.

Even when there is no pop-up in session, the Ornare Hamptons Showroom always has plenty on display.

Signature pieces decorate each area of the showroom, free for shoppers to explore. For example, the Air Closet is a piece that focuses on functionality through the use of lightweight materials. It has gauzy sliding doors that were extremely lightweight and effortlessly easy to open and close. Natural ventilation through the polyester fabric ensures that air, heat and temperature are exchanged inside the cabinet and with the environment.

The lights in each of the showroom’s closets were controlled by a simple sweep of a hand on the side of the piece, demonstrating Ornare’s ability to combine natural, minimalistic materials with high-tech elements in harmony. The Southampton showroom also has the sleek metal shelves of the Ikigai kitchen line, the minimalist closets of the Shaker line, and the classic Paris kitchen on display. Each collection is unique, with various materials, colors, and finishes to adapt and fit any need or environment.

Ornare’s Southampton showroom is hosting another event this weekend, a pop-up with The Purist on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Revloutionary-technology-skincare by Swiss anti-aging skincare brand Intuisse, beach-to-evening fashion by Portuguese seaside concept store Côté Sud, and fine jewelry by Catherine Zadeh will all be at the pop-up.

