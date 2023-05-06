Modern Farmhouse Is the Top Design Search in America

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

“Modern farmhouse” is the most popular interior design style, topping searches on Google in 32 states, according to a recent study.

The interior design studio Hovia analyzed Google Trends data with over 575 search terms relating to 25 interior design styles, revealing the most popular style in each state.

Modern farmhouse design — certainly a popular look in the Hamptons — surpassed any other interior design search. The style was particularly popular in Texas, where searches average 8,647 times per month, followed by Ohio with 3,717 searches and North Carolina with 3,497.

Hovia described modern farmhouses as being similar to country-style homes, though with “a cleaner and fresher aesthetic by including white or light colors accompanied by pottery, wooden furnishings, rattan baskets and earth-toned décor.”

“Feng Shui” was the second most popular interior design style in the U.S., predominantly in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada and New Mexico.

Rustic and coastal were the third most popular design styles. Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Wyoming seemed to favor rustic interiors, while Delaware, Florida, Rhode Island and South Carolina were partial to searching for coastal style.

Lastly, in the fourth position were several styles, starting with “mid-century modern,” which was most searched in Oregon, while Mississippi searchers favored “French country.” Also in fourth place was “industrial,” which was New York’s most popular design, and Arkansas residents searched a lot for “eclectic” style.

While New Yorkers overall may be searching most for industrial style, modern farmhouses in the Hamptons are quite common. Here are a few on the market right now:

The house at 97 North Summit Blvd. in Westhampton has a quintessential modern farmhouse exterior. It is listed with Jeannie Curran and Daniel Kandinov of the Corcoran Group for $1.895 million.

Inside the house are hardwood plank floors, 10-foot ceilings and open-concept living areas that still boast distinct spaces for living, dining and kitchen.

The one-acre property also holds a heated saltwater gunite pool and a detached three-car garage, which matches the modern farmhouse look of the home.

New construction at 14 Rutland Road in Springs, listed with Compass’ Ellie Hunter, is being called “a modern farmhouse-style gem.” Located in the Clearwater Beach Homeowners Association, the house is asking $2,999,999.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath house offers a total of 4,082 square feet and impeccably-appointed interiors. Features include engineered seven-inch wide-plank oak floors, two gas fireplaces, cable tie railing on the artful staircase, black MTek hardware, chrome in spa-like baths and natural wood beams in the soaring double-height living room. Another new build, the house at 21 Cedar Lane in Remsenburg also offers a modern farmhouse style, both inside and out. The 6,471-square-foot house is listed for $4.75 million with Kimberly Cammarata of Douglas Elliman. The open-concept design features a decorative gas fireplace, high ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with a pantry and a formal dining room. “Seven ensuite bedrooms all have vestibules for extra privacy, one with its own balcony,” according to the listing. The covered porch holds a gas fireplace, while the 1.35-acre property affords plenty of space for a gunite pool with a spa and room for tennis.