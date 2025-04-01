$70M Hamptons Estate Sale Marks Major Oceanfront Deal

A sprawling Hamptons oceanfront property, which hit the market last summer for $89 million, has been sold, marking the biggest sale so far in 2025.
The seven-acre Amagansett property traded on Feb. 26, in two transactions, for a total of $70 million, according to Suffolk County deed transfers available late last week.
Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty listed 372 and 370 Further Lane in June of 2024. Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen at Douglas Elliman brought the buyer to this deal. Their name was shielded as limited liability companies.
“The seven-acre sweep of land all the way from Further Lane to the ocean is very rare and very impressive,” Newbold told Behind The Hedges last summer. “Halfway down the 1,200-foot driveway, you become a believer,” Newbold says.
The 10,000-square-foot main residence at 372 Further Lane enjoys 220 feet of direct oceanfront. It traded for $56 million, while the inland barn/guest house at 370 Further Lane sold for $14 million.
Noted designer John Saladino created the mansion high on a dune to overlook the ocean, “taking inspiration from the vernacular architecture of early 18th-century farmers, I conceived a rambling dwelling to suggest that several generations had lived here and, as they prospered, had added on to the original structure,” he wrote about the design on his website.
The 3,350-square-foot guest house, overlooks open farmland and provides an oversized recreation room, an open kitchen and dining area, two more bedroom suites and a three-car garage.
As for the gourmet kitchen, Saladino says it is divided into three areas, “for cooking, for eating and for sitting around the fire.” The cooking area features a La Cornue range and is enclosed in what he calls “a snug inglenook — which is tucked under the eaves of one of the ‘salt box’ roofs. Strong work light is directed onto the counters, leaving gentler, ambient light to make the most of the open rafters in the eating area.”
“Emphasized by exposing the timber post-and-beam construction, the scale of the interior public spaces is more agricultural than domestic,” Saladino wrote. “The impression of a venerable old barn is increased in the living room by the stone floors, scratch-coat plaster walls, and hand-hewn beams. The room had been left deliberately underfurnished so that in winter the focus is the huge fireplace, and in summer it is the immense glazed doors that open up to uninterrupted views of the sea.”
The five-bedroom home forms a U-shape around an oversized terrace that boasts “sensational” ocean views, Newbold says.
The luxurious primary suite features a sitting room, a dressing room, an octagonal sleeping chamber, a spacious bathroom and a private sun porch. Several sets of French doors open for views of the Atlantic and farm fields. The four additional bedrooms are all en suites.
A dining pergola is shaded by mature wisteria. Plus, there is an outdoor fireplace to gather around.
The heated 55-foot pool sits on the oceanside of the property, while a private path leads down to the sandy beach.
There is also a three-car garage.
Major Sales of 2025
While we’re only four months into 2025, the Further Lane trade could certainly be the biggest of the year for the East End.
So far, only the sale of a 10-acre oceanfront property on Meadow Lane in Southampton Village comes anywhere close, and there’s still a $30 million difference between them. Back in January, 1320 Meadow Lane, which includes a partially-completed estate and is the largest vacant lot in that area, sold for $40 million.
As Behind The Hedges reported, the property at 1320 Meadow Lane went into contract at the end of the year for $9.5 million under the last asking price of $49.5 million — all of which was a far cry from its original asking price of $85 million.
Bespoke Real Estate, which had a co-exclusive with Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group. Bespoke also repped the buyers.
For some perspective on top sales, the biggest Hamptons sale of 2024 belonged to “La Dune” in Southampton Village which sold at auction for around $89 million.
In 2023, the $112.5 million sale of Southampton’s Mylestone at Meadow Lane topped the list.
