$70M Hamptons Estate Sale Marks Major Oceanfront Deal

The 10,000-square-foot main residence at 372 Further Lane enjoys 220 feet of direct oceanfront, while the guest house, a converted barn, sits inland.

A sprawling Hamptons oceanfront property, which hit the market last summer for $89 million, has been sold, marking the biggest sale so far in 2025.

The seven-acre Amagansett property traded on Feb. 26, in two transactions, for a total of $70 million, according to Suffolk County deed transfers available late last week.

Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty listed 372 and 370 Further Lane in June of 2024. Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen at Douglas Elliman brought the buyer to this deal. Their name was shielded as limited liability companies.

“The seven-acre sweep of land all the way from Further Lane to the ocean is very rare and very impressive,” Newbold told Behind The Hedges last summer. “Halfway down the 1,200-foot driveway, you become a believer,” Newbold says.

The 10,000-square-foot main residence at 372 Further Lane enjoys 220 feet of direct oceanfront. It traded for $56 million, while the inland barn/guest house at 370 Further Lane sold for $14 million.

Noted designer John Saladino created the mansion high on a dune to overlook the ocean, “taking inspiration from the vernacular architecture of early 18th-century farmers, I conceived a rambling dwelling to suggest that several generations had lived here and, as they prospered, had added on to the original structure,” he wrote about the design on his website.

The 3,350-square-foot guest house, overlooks open farmland and provides an oversized recreation room, an open kitchen and dining area, two more bedroom suites and a three-car garage.

“Some of the barn-like buildings are based on what is known as ‘colonial salt boxes’ after the shape of the roofs, which slope further toward the ground on one side than the other in order to cover a lower-height extension; one section is a two-story octagonal tower that looks like the remains of a lighthouse,” Saladino continued. “Although the building has a timber frame, I took the liberty of using old brick, instead of the wood normally found in the locale, for most of the outside walls except for those of the guest wing, which is clad in cedar shingle. The use of different materials – brick, shingles, and hand-split wooden roofing shingles – supports the concept of the house as an accretion of additions over a long time, and visually helps to break down the scale of what is a very large residence.”