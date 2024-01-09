The 10 Most Expensive Hamptons Home Sales of 2023

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With the arrival of 2024, let’s take a look back at the year that was in real estate. Even with the market slowing down, there were still some extraordinarily expensive sales in 2023. In fact, the priciest sale of the year at $112.5 million for a single property far surpassed the biggest sale of 2022, which topped out at $84.5 million.

Check out which transactions made the top 10 list of confirmed sales as of Jan. 9, 2024. Hedges will update our list online if the Suffolk County deed transfers later reveal any other sales closed that fit the top 10 biggest sales of the year.

The top 10 priciest Hamptons real estate in 2023:

1) 700 Meadow Lane, Southampton | $112.5 million

This fall, the sale of Southampton’s Mylestone at Meadow Lane became the priciest sale of the year in the Hamptons. After approximately two years on the market as the most expensive real estate on the market, asking as much as $175 million at one point, the oceanfront mega mansion sold on October 26.

Located on what is known as Billionaires Row, the 15,000-plus-square-foot residence was owned by former advertising executive and philanthropist Marcia Riklis. The home is situated behind two gated entrances on quiet streets in the prestigious estate section, just minutes from shopping and dining in Southampton Village and the area’s most coveted beaches.

The modern Tudor-style mansion enjoys 500 feet of ocean frontage with a private boardwalk and unobstructed panoramic water views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. A private pathway across Meadow Lane leads to a deepwater dock that allows for direct water access for boating and fishing. The home offers 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and four half baths, as well as an attached caretaker’s cottage.

Bespoke exclusively represented the seller in the transaction, while Michael Koeneke of Compass repped the buyer, though both declined to comment. The buyer’s identity was shielded by a limited liability corporation called Meerkat LLC. The last ask was $135 million.

2) 32 Windmill Lane and 26 Windmill Lane, East Hampton | $91.5 million

It’s been nearly a year now since an oceanfront compound in East Hampton traded for $91.5 million, ultimately securing the second spot in our list. Even if only the most expensive of the two properties were counted for the top sales countdown, it would still hold its spot on the list.

The properties at 32 Windmill Lane and 26 Windmill Lane in East Hampton sold in two separate transactions — $77,775,000 and $13,725,000 respectively — on Jan. 11, 2023. They traded in an off-market deal, raking in more than double what it sold for just three years ago.

In total, the estate offers 6.7 acres at the end of a private road off of the famed Further Lane. The buyer’s identity was shielded by a limited liability company called Newco Windmill and Newco Windmill 2, both of which were created in September of 2022.

Together, they last sold in April 2020 for $45 million — $37 million for 32 Windmill Lane and $8 million for 26 Windmill Lane. At the time, it was the largest sale on record in the Hamptons since 2016.