Home on East Hampton’s Lily Pond Lane Lists for $69 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A striking oceanfront home on the East Hampton’s prestigious Lily Pond Lane just hit the market for the first time in 75 years. The asking price: $69 million.

Known as “Cima Del Mundo,” Spanish for “top of the world,” the home at 201 Lily Pond Lane is listed with Ed Petrie and James Petrie of Compass. The Spanish colonial-style abode sits on 2.7 acres with 400 feet of ocean frontage, situated so it offers views towards Georgica Beach.

The eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath home also offers view north across Lily Pond with protected views enhanced by what Compass says is East Hampton’s only ha-ha wall, a recessed landscape design element that creates a vertical barrier while preserving an uninterrupted view of the landscape.

The home was originally built in 1925, and underwent design renovations in 1994 under the direction of William Hodgins, one of the country’s leading interior designs who died in 2019.

“A grand yet inviting interior is designed for the ultimate indoor/outdoor living,” the listing’s description explains. “The gracious entry foyer with impeccable tile work and striking curved stairway introduce the refined finishes throughout.”

The home features a large eat-in kitchen, five fireplaces, a study, a double-height living room and a three-and-a-half garage. Extensive terraces and a second-floor deck offer unparalleled panoramic ocean views, including sunsets over Lily Pond.

A pool can be found oceanside, along with a pool house.

Petrie’s team declined to comment.

[Listing: 201 Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton |Broker: Ed Petrie, Compass] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.