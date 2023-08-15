Sold

Lasata, Jackie Kennedy’s Childhood Summer Home, Has a New Owner

By Posted on
East Hampton, Jackie Kennedy Onassis
Lasata, where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent summers as a child, went on the market in May for $55 million.
Geir Magnusson

Lasata, the East Hampton home where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent summer vacations as a child, now has a new owner — the designer Tom Ford, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The deal closed on Friday for $52 million.

The estate at 121 Further Lane last traded in early 2018 when film, television and commercial producer David Zander purchased it for $24 million.

It went on the market for $55 million in May of 2023.

Zander was represented by Charles Forsman and James Petrie of Compass and Eileen O’Neill of the Corcoran Group. The buyer was represented by Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty.

All three agencies involved declined to comment.

Back in May, O’Neill told Behind The Hedges, “Lasata is considered one of our region’s most important and beautiful estates. Under the seller’s stewardship, the home’s interior has been painstakingly updated and enhanced while preserving its remarkable history. It’s an iconic property and truly one-of-a-kind.”

East Hampton, Jackie Kennedy Onassis
The house at 121 Further Lane in East HamptonGeir Magnusson
Zander commissioned all-new interiors from the noted interior designer Pierre Yovanovich.

The gardens on the 7.15-acre property, already dotted with century-old linden, London planes, cork and American elm trees, were designed by the landscape architect Louis Benech, who is, according to Architectural Digestone of France’s most respected landscape designers.

Known as Lasata, which reportedly means “Place of Peace,” the home was designed by noted architect Arthur C. Jackson in the Arts-and-Crafts style and it was completed in 1917. It became the Bouvier family’s summer residence during the 1920s.

The 8,500-square-foot main house boasts eight bedrooms and the sounds of the ocean waves from many of them.

There is also a two-bedroom guest cottage, a caretaker’s cottage, a pool house and a three-car garage with a workshop.

Originally 11 acres, it was subdivided when it went on the market in 2017 and four vacant acres were sold separately.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

In Lasata’s living room, Yovanovitch redesigned the fireplace using custom tiles and crafted a two-piece sofa and armchair that complement a coffee table in stainless steel by Martin Szekely. The rug is by Pierre Marie. The artwork over the mantel is by Christy Matson. (WSJ)

About the Author

Read the latest issues of Behind The Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites