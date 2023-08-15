Lasata, Jackie Kennedy’s Childhood Summer Home, Has a New Owner

Lasata, where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent summers as a child, went on the market in May for $55 million.

Lasata, the East Hampton home where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent summer vacations as a child, now has a new owner — the designer Tom Ford, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The deal closed on Friday for $52 million.

The estate at 121 Further Lane last traded in early 2018 when film, television and commercial producer David Zander purchased it for $24 million.

It went on the market for $55 million in May of 2023.

Zander was represented by Charles Forsman and James Petrie of Compass and Eileen O’Neill of the Corcoran Group. The buyer was represented by Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty.

All three agencies involved declined to comment.

Back in May, O’Neill told Behind The Hedges, “Lasata is considered one of our region’s most important and beautiful estates. Under the seller’s stewardship, the home’s interior has been painstakingly updated and enhanced while preserving its remarkable history. It’s an iconic property and truly one-of-a-kind.”