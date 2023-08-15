Lasata, Jackie Kennedy’s Childhood Summer Home, Has a New Owner

Zander was represented by Charles Forsman and James Petrie of Compass and Eileen O’Neill of the Corcoran Group. The buyer was represented by Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty.
All three agencies involved declined to comment.
Back in May, O’Neill told Behind The Hedges, “Lasata is considered one of our region’s most important and beautiful estates. Under the seller’s stewardship, the home’s interior has been painstakingly updated and enhanced while preserving its remarkable history. It’s an iconic property and truly one-of-a-kind.”
Zander commissioned all-new interiors from the noted interior designer Pierre Yovanovich.
The gardens on the 7.15-acre property, already dotted with century-old linden, London planes, cork and American elm trees, were designed by the landscape architect Louis Benech, who is, according to Architectural Digest, one of France’s most respected landscape designers.
Known as Lasata, which reportedly means “Place of Peace,” the home was designed by noted architect Arthur C. Jackson in the Arts-and-Crafts style and it was completed in 1917. It became the Bouvier family’s summer residence during the 1920s.
The 8,500-square-foot main house boasts eight bedrooms and the sounds of the ocean waves from many of them.
There is also a two-bedroom guest cottage, a caretaker’s cottage, a pool house and a three-car garage with a workshop.
Originally 11 acres, it was subdivided when it went on the market in 2017 and four vacant acres were sold separately.