Lasata, the East Hampton home where Jackie Kennedy Onassis spent summer vacations as a child, went on the market Monday for $55 million.

The estate at 121 Further Lane last traded in early 2018 when film, television and commercial producer David Zander purchased it for $24 million.

“Lasata is considered one of our region’s most important and beautiful estates,” said Eileen O’Neill of the Corcoran Group, who has the listing along with Ed Petrie of Compass.

“Under the seller’s stewardship, the home’s interior has been painstakingly updated and enhanced while preserving its remarkable history. It’s an iconic property and truly one-of-a-kind.”

Zander commissioned all-new interiors from the noted interior designer Pierre Yovanovich.

The gardens on the 7.15-acre property, already dotted with century-old linden, London planes, cork and American elm trees, were designed by the landscape architect Louis Benech, who is, according to Architectural Digest, one of France’s most respected landscape designers.

Known as Lasata, which reportedly means “Place of Peace,” the home was designed by noted architect Arthur C. Jackson in the Arts-and-Crafts style and it was completed in 1917. It became the Bouvier family’s summer residence during the 1920s.

The future First Lady’s paternal grandfather John Vernou Bouvier Jr., who was called “The Major,” purchased the property. His original summer home was the smaller “Wildmoor” estate, over at 55 La Forest Lane in East Hampton. Her grandparents were members of the Maidstone Club and a young Jackie Bouvier would ride horses at the nearby Riding Club of East Hampton.

Her father’s sister, Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale, lived close by with her children at an estate in Georgica. She and her daughter, known as “Little Edie,” would live on infamy in the 1976 documentary Grey Gardens.

The 8,500-square-foot main house boasts eight bedrooms and the sounds of the ocean waves from many of them.

There is also a two-bedroom guest cottage, a caretaker’s cottage, a pool house and a three-car garage with a workshop.

“This is truly a special opportunity to acquire one of the grand estates of East Hampton Village delivered in perfect and immaculate condition,” the listing says.

Originally 11 acres, it was subdivided when it went on the market in 2017 and four vacant acres were sold separately.

[Listing: 121 Further Lane, East Hampton | Brokers: Eileen O’Neill of The Corcoran Group and Ed Petrie of Compass ] GMAP

