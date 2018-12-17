Top 10 Biggest Hamptons Sales for 2018, So Far

As the holiday party scene swings into high gear, we thought we'd give you folks something to talk about over the champagne. Here are the biggest sales so far for 2018. It's been another meh year, at least so far; there haven't been any of the headline-making blockbuster sales ($137 million, $110 million) 0f the mid-teens this year. But as you probably know, a lot of sales close before the new year, so watch this space. Bottoms up!

(Methodology: we are using the last sold price in Property Shark, with each individual parcel sold separately.)

$40 million

290 Further Lane, East Hampton

Topping the charts this year was the sale of the property belonging to the widow of late Goldman Sachs partner and former Metropolitan Opera Chairman James Marcus. There are 6.1 acres of semi-oceanfront land (between the property and the ocean lies dunes owned by the Nature Conservancy). There is also a 10,000 square foot house by Francis Fleetwood. Frank Newbold at Sotheby's and Ed Petrie at Compass represented the seller; Cody and Zach Vichinsky at Bespoke brought the buyer.

$32 million

134 Murray Lane, Southampton

Two acres of oceanfront land in the McDonnell-Murray compound was number 2 this year. Hedge funder Leon Shaulov purchased a property with 200 feet of private beach, a pool, a tennis court, and a four-bedroom, 7,200-square-foot house, which came with the potential to build up to 13,000 additional square feet. Harald Grant at Sotheby's represented the seller.

$26 million

615 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

Villa Maria, which spent almost ten years on and off the market, finally sold this year in two parcels. A Mr. Cs Lim LLC purchased the house and 7.5 acres for just over $26 million, while a Mr. 55 Halsey LLC purchased 3.5 acres for $9.8 million. Another 3.6 acres sold for $10 million to 57 Halsey Lane Associates LLC. Cody and Zach Vichinsky of Bespoke Real Estate represented the listing.

$24 million

477 Little Plains Road, Southampton

Four acres of land just 200 feet from the ocean sold for a very good price, considering that the 80s house was considered a teardown. Still, there were pretty gardens, an outdoor dining pavilion, pool, poolhouse, and tennis. The property was repped by Mary Ann Cinelli at Brown Harris Stevens.

$24 million

121 Further Lane, East Hampton

Lasata closed in January after coming on the market in September of 2016. The main house and 7 acres of land sold for $24 million. Along with the 8,500 square foot house, there's also a guest house and a pool house. The property was listed by Douglas Elliman agents Carol Nobbs and Eileen O'Neill, Susan Breitenbach of Corcoran, and Peter Turino at Brown Harris Stevens.

$22.7 million

719 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton

In February, this 4.2 acre property on Sagg Pond closed for an oddly specific $22,711,119. There are ocean views and 700 feet of pondfront, along with a small 1950s cottage. Linda Nasta at Corcoran represented the seller.

$18.75 million

86 Bay Lane, Water Mill

After more than two years on the market, and down from an initial ask of $30 million, this bayfront property closed. Listed by Sotheby's agent Harald Grant, there are 4.6 acres of land with a private dock on Mecox Bay, a main house designed by Robert A.M. Stern, a guest cottage, pool, and tennis.

$17.28 million

19 Chauncey Close Road, East Hampton

3.5 acres of land right on Georgica Pond with ocean views and an interesting house partially created from a 1520 English barn. The property sold in two parcels; the vacant parcel of 3.9 acres sold for $6.7 million. The property first came to market in 2015 asking $45 million and was on and off the market with various agencies and agents. Compass agent Lori Schiaffino finally got the property sold.

$17.2 million

24 West End Avenue, East Hampton

One vacant parcel of 1.54 acres, formerly belonging to the Courtney Sale Ross estate Cody House, was sold in March, with Bespoke Real Estate representing the sellers. The property fronts Georgica Pond and is across from the ocean.

$16.15 million

289 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack

A 2-acre lot with a new build modern home by Jay Bialsky, with sliding walls of glass, a vanishing edge pool, and numerous terraces.