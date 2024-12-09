Montauk Home in Hither Hills Enjoys Privacy Thanks to Neighboring Reserve

The house at 39 Dogwood Street, next to thousands of acres of reserved land, has come to market for $3.85 million.

A four-bedroom home in Montauk’s Hither Woods, neighboring thousands of acres of reserve land and close to the Atlantic Ocean, has come to market for $3.85 million.

John P. Vitello and Anthony C. Cerio, Brown Harris Stevens represent 39 Dogwood Street, “a private, amenity-filled oasis perfect for both entertaining and luxurious relaxation,” all just three blocks from the ocean beach.

The 4,600-square-foot, turn-key home begins with stairs that ascend to the front porch and lead into a large foyer. The main living room features a fireplace and hardwood floors in a herringbone pattern and millwork that can be found throughout the house. Sliding glass doors that open to an expansive deck — in fact, there are 3,500 square feet worth of decks and terraces overlooking the grounds and beyond.

The nearby kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero, plus a spacious breakfast book with windows overlooking the backyard. A pocket door reveals the formal dining room. Another door from the kitchen swings open into a well-sized, sun-drenched family room that leads out onto a small deck with steps to the backyard.

Back off the foyer is a short hallway with entry to the theater and a powder room. The primary bedroom suite is at the opposite end of the hall with a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub and a shower.

Up on the second floor, there are three bedrooms, two which share a bathroom and another that is an en suite. One bedroom offers direct access to a deck with stairs that lead to the backyard.

Down on the lower level walk-out, there is a massive recreation room with a professional bar, as well as a dedicated gym space, another bedroom, a bathroom, a laundry room and a flex space that can be used as an office.

The entire home, along with the exterior lounging spaces and pool, features a Sonos Audio System.

The meticulously-landscaped, gated 0.88-acre property holds a heated 20-by-40-foot gunite pool, surrounded by bluestone terrace and flanked by a stone wall. There is also an outdoor professional kitchen under a custom pergola adorned with wisteria. The outdoor kitchen boasts Cambria countertops and stainless steel Lynx appliances.

The property also features a koi pond with a waterfall and extensive landscape lighting.

Additional amenities include a generator, a brand-new septic system (larger than needed anticipating future expansion) four heating/air-conditioning zones, and new state-of-the-art boilers.

There is also a permit in place to expand the home, originally built in 1999, to add a garage, office, and expanding one of the second-floor bedrooms to become another primary suite with its own bathroom.

[Listing: 39 Dogwood Street, Montauk |Brokers: John P. Vitello and Anthony C. Cerio, Brown Harris Stevens | GMAP

