Montauk Home in Hither Hills Enjoys Privacy Thanks to Neighboring Reserve

Montauk, Hither Hills
The house at 39 Dogwood Street, next to thousands of acres of reserved land, has come to market for $3.85 million.
A four-bedroom home in Montauk’s Hither Woods, neighboring thousands of acres of reserve land and close to the Atlantic Ocean, has come to market for $3.85 million.

John P. Vitello and Anthony C. Cerio, Brown Harris Stevens represent 39 Dogwood Street, “a private, amenity-filled oasis perfect for both entertaining and luxurious relaxation,” all just three blocks from the ocean beach.

The 4,600-square-foot, turn-key home begins with stairs that ascend to the front porch and lead into a large foyer. The main living room features a fireplace and hardwood floors in a herringbone pattern and millwork that can be found throughout the house. Sliding glass doors that open to an expansive deck — in fact, there are 3,500 square feet worth of decks and terraces overlooking the grounds and beyond.

Montauk, Hither Hills
A bluestone terrace surrounds the pool.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The nearby kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero, plus a spacious breakfast book with windows overlooking the backyard. A pocket door reveals the formal dining room. Another door from the kitchen swings open into a well-sized, sun-drenched family room that leads out onto a small deck with steps to the backyard.

Back off the foyer is a short hallway with entry to the theater and a powder room. The primary bedroom suite is at the opposite end of the hall with a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub and a shower.

Up on the second floor, there are three bedrooms, two which share a bathroom and another that is an en suite. One bedroom offers direct access to a deck with stairs that lead to the backyard.

The kitchen features high-end appliances an da breakfast nook, in addition to counter seatingCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Down on the lower level walk-out, there is a massive recreation room with a professional bar, as well as a dedicated gym space, another bedroom, a bathroom, a laundry room and a flex space that can be used as an office.

The entire home, along with the exterior lounging spaces and pool, features a Sonos Audio System.

The meticulously-landscaped, gated 0.88-acre property holds a heated 20-by-40-foot gunite pool, surrounded by bluestone terrace and flanked by a stone wall. There is also an outdoor professional kitchen under a custom pergola adorned with wisteria. The outdoor kitchen boasts Cambria countertops and stainless steel Lynx appliances.

The property also features a koi pond with a waterfall and extensive landscape lighting.

Th luxurious primary bathroomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Additional amenities include a generator, a brand-new septic system (larger than needed anticipating future expansion) four heating/air-conditioning zones, and new state-of-the-art boilers.

There is also a permit in place to expand the home, originally built in 1999, to add a garage, office, and expanding one of the second-floor bedrooms to become another primary suite with its own bathroom.

[Listing: 39 Dogwood Street, Montauk |Brokers: John P. Vitello and Anthony C. Cerio, Brown Harris Stevens | GMAP

The breakfast nookCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The dining roomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The theaterCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
A bedroom featured vaulted ceilings.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
A light-filled bedroomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The recreational space on the lower levelCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Th outdoor kitchen sits under the custom pergolaCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

